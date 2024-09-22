Worst coach game.

I was behind MM for 2 years, partially because I believe all new HC's need time to develop and he had some positive traits. That said, last week in Buffalo it became clear this team still cannot compete with good teams. Through the first 2 weeks it is clear MM's "self scouting" he was going to do, on the wasted timeouts and getting plays in efficiently has not improved, which is a huge red flag for me. He also looked very lost calling plays in Buffalo and he had no feel for situations in the Seattle game. Just inexplicable how one can keep outsmarting himself for so long.



Another huge red flag is the number of pre snap penalties we have taken. These are not aggression type penalties, these are a lack of discipline. This roster is under performing and it is not just because Tua is out. I think it is because the "camp counselor" approach to coaching has run its course. MM is losing this team if he has not already lost them. If the special teams coordinator is not fired by dawn tomorrow, I don't see any point in continuing to watch this iteration of the Dolphins, as it would send a huge message of a lack of accountability.



I love the Shanahan offense but unfortunately this front office, if they ever cut ties with McDaniel, will not see that it has been dominating the NFL and they will not understand that we have a lot of the right pieces in place to continue with the Shanahan offense. They will go in a new direction and make us blow up the roster, or try to fit a square peg in a round hole and run a different scheme that our players do not fit. To that end, I'd like to see a new front office, one that values the offensive line as well as skill players, but still wants to hire another Shanahan disciple, only tougher.



None of this is likely to happen though, as Ross (although he is great financially and cares) is not able to hire a competent GM, unless he just gets lucky. He will get some old fart who formerly ran a losing team to misadvise him if he rebuilds from the GM down, and they will just recommend an old friend who hasn't a clue. Sounds about right.



Another 3 years of waiting at least. I'm not even mad because I have been less invested in recent years, but it's unfortunate for the fans. And here I was conflicted because I am starting to play competitive pickleball on Sundays. I made the right decision.



Some people will say my lack of blind faith makes me a non fan and so be it. I have been here since the 70's and even watched every game of the 2007 season. I cheered so loud at a game I attended that was over in the first quarter that I lost my voice for 2 weeks (40-3 loss to Tenn in Nov., 2012). I even shouted raspy words of encouragement to the players as they passed me by in the hallway after the game, on their way into the locker room about their upcoming Thursday nighter against Buffalo. Guess what happened.



Go ahead and call me a non-fan if you want, it doesn't affect me. I'm a fan, but it is getting easier and easier to see when an era has run its course. I don't even hope for a SB win anymore, just interesting well-played football into January. This is not interesting well-played football. I'm not even upset, I have so many other great things in my life but, barring a miracle, this football team looks done.



All JMHO and how I see things at the moment, and hopefully there will be some positives to enjoy this season.