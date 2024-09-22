 Worst coach game. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Worst coach game.

This is without a doubt the worst coach game I’ve ever seen. Know what you have. Play ball control and present easy 3rd down situations. Nope! Instead we keep calling pass plays and going for it on 4th and 3 with a 3rd string qb. D did everything they could to keep us in it. I’m convinced Tua hides so many warts on this team! This game fully convinced me we do not have the right coach. We should be in Vrabel sweepstakes. So pissed I bought tickets for next week. Looks like I’ll be getting drunk and playing 🎲🎲 at HardRock!
 
I'll never be in the Mike Vrabel camp after watching him coach like Dave Wannstedt year after year in the playoffs even when Ryan Tannehill had a dominant season. He made as many Super Bowls as he deserved- 0. Because he played not to lose in the playoffs.
 
The HC lost this game by being incompetent. The D had **** Smith figured and crap Daniel's in ability to put points on the board changed the game.
 
And for the first time in MANY years I bought Sunday Ticket for this season...that should've been my indicator :(
 
Take him over this mess 10 days a week
 
You clearly didn't watch enough if you don't understand that asking for Vrabel is basically asking for the same type of playcalling that leaves you feeling hollow and cheated. It's the same type of bad in a different color.
 
I feel like I watched Tyrone Biggums calling plays today.

51b3c643c3abea6814d3359a3740df71.gif
 
Dude, seriously, this isn’t about play calling anymore with McD, it’s about a lack of professionalism taking place on the field. It’s the Benny Hill show out there. Vrabel doesn’t make all these mistakes and his team is tough.
Ok, fine, get someone better then, name one. Who cares, just get someone else. Point went way over your head.
 
New England ran the ball well against the Harks, So with our 2 string qb and a running back that can break it open at any time What do we do we pass it. The worst part is we did not even target our 30 million dollar receiver. Down 14 early in the 3rd quarter at mid field we go for it on 4th down . The defense was playing good, punt the ball and give the defense a chance to flip field position. I was pulling my hair out with the play selection. Also having Skylar as the back-up ,big mistake . Side note it looks like Coach needs a bath, hair looks greasy
 
Vrabel is what this team needs ,but fast . McDaniel will be like Flores a great assistant,
 
I don't disagree there. Today was an absolute clown show that had little to do with the score on the field for a while. The inability to get plays off, the fact that we can't seem to line up correct on a startlingly high percentage of our plays, the decisions on whether to go for it that seem more based on emotion than reality- its awful.

There's always been an element to games coached by McD that makes things more of an adventure than they should be.

I don't disagree that there's aspects of Vrabel's game that would be more professional. He'd get this team playing physical and not soft. The problem is that he could do all that and still get you to the brink of success and outcoach himself. How it felt watching his team play a certain way throughout a whole season and then watching the way he made them play with two hands behind their backs in the playoffs, it was the same type of feeling. And I watched almost all of their games in his tenure due to Tannehill.
 
I was behind MM for 2 years, partially because I believe all new HC's need time to develop and he had some positive traits. That said, last week in Buffalo it became clear this team still cannot compete with good teams. Through the first 2 weeks it is clear MM's "self scouting" he was going to do, on the wasted timeouts and getting plays in efficiently has not improved, which is a huge red flag for me. He also looked very lost calling plays in Buffalo and he had no feel for situations in the Seattle game. Just inexplicable how one can keep outsmarting himself for so long.

Another huge red flag is the number of pre snap penalties we have taken. These are not aggression type penalties, these are a lack of discipline. This roster is under performing and it is not just because Tua is out. I think it is because the "camp counselor" approach to coaching has run its course. MM is losing this team if he has not already lost them. If the special teams coordinator is not fired by dawn tomorrow, I don't see any point in continuing to watch this iteration of the Dolphins, as it would send a huge message of a lack of accountability.

I love the Shanahan offense but unfortunately this front office, if they ever cut ties with McDaniel, will not see that it has been dominating the NFL and they will not understand that we have a lot of the right pieces in place to continue with the Shanahan offense. They will go in a new direction and make us blow up the roster, or try to fit a square peg in a round hole and run a different scheme that our players do not fit. To that end, I'd like to see a new front office, one that values the offensive line as well as skill players, but still wants to hire another Shanahan disciple, only tougher.

None of this is likely to happen though, as Ross (although he is great financially and cares) is not able to hire a competent GM, unless he just gets lucky. He will get some old fart who formerly ran a losing team to misadvise him if he rebuilds from the GM down, and they will just recommend an old friend who hasn't a clue. Sounds about right.

Another 3 years of waiting at least. I'm not even mad because I have been less invested in recent years, but it's unfortunate for the fans. And here I was conflicted because I am starting to play competitive pickleball on Sundays. I made the right decision.

Some people will say my lack of blind faith makes me a non fan and so be it. I have been here since the 70's and even watched every game of the 2007 season. I cheered so loud at a game I attended that was over in the first quarter that I lost my voice for 2 weeks (40-3 loss to Tenn in Nov., 2012). I even shouted raspy words of encouragement to the players as they passed me by in the hallway after the game, on their way into the locker room about their upcoming Thursday nighter against Buffalo. Guess what happened.

Go ahead and call me a non-fan if you want, it doesn't affect me. I'm a fan, but it is getting easier and easier to see when an era has run its course. I don't even hope for a SB win anymore, just interesting well-played football into January. This is not interesting well-played football. I'm not even upset, I have so many other great things in my life but, barring a miracle, this football team looks done.

All JMHO and how I see things at the moment, and hopefully there will be some positives to enjoy this season.
 
