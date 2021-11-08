Worst ever O staff?

dan the fin
I posted this breakdown down in another thread but I really am wondering has there ever been a worse constructed O staff from top to bottom in the NFL ever?
From top to bottom this may be the worse constructed offense staff in NFL history.
HC- Zero offense experience tries to outsmart the rest of the NFL and higher 2 OC's and then actually have the QB coach call the plays into the QB.
OC/TE Godsey- Only coach with experience at calling plays in the NFL on the staff. And in was a 2 year stint and he was let go after producing the 29th ranked O in year 2.
OC/RB- Studesville- zero playcalling experience at any level.
QBC Frye- Experience=HS coaching, 1 year at Ashlund (WR) a D2 school and 2 years at Western Michigan (OC/QB). Massive experience here, but hey I guess he called some play at a middle of the road MAC school.
WR Josh Gizzard- Never had been a position coach at any level until Mia made him WR coach in 2020. I would also like to add he never even played WR. Maybe a route concepts are brutal for a reason.
OL Jean-Pierre- 4 total years coaching experience. Highest was 3 years as an assistant OL coach.
Assistant OL Flaherty- 2 years total experience all with Mia. First year ever as a position coach.
To recap our 2 OL coach's. They have a total off 6 years coaching and zero years at their current job.
Assistant TE Judge- Been coaching NFL for 5 seasons before that was FB coach at Navy for 11 years. Wait for it first year coaching TE and played QB.
Quality Control Salkin- Coached 1 year at New Mexico as a QB coach
Quality Control Smith- zero NFL experience was a RB coach 6 years in college highest he reached 1 year at Rutgers.
It is a joke a HC with no O background has a O staff with hardly an NFL experience. Most the staff has never held the job that they currently coach at. Just unreal really.
