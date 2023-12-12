Worst fans in the League?

jimthefin
There is really nothing like this place after a loss.
The HC sucks, the QB sucks, the team will never win another game, etc....it happens every time.
A few days ago it was the Bye and home field and now there is no way they even make the playoffs.
Is every fan base this stupid or are we special?
