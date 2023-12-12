 Worst fans in the League? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Worst fans in the League?

There is really nothing like this place after a loss.

The HC sucks, the QB sucks, the team will never win another game, etc....it happens every time.

A few days ago it was the Bye and home field and now there is no way they even make the playoffs.

Is every fan base this stupid or are we special?
 
Connor Williams officially out for the year. It sucks to say, but this team feels like a lost cause without Connor Williams. I’m not giving up, but I’m just being a realist. Every game he has been out they have struggled. The Dolphins have lost only one time when Connor starts and plays the full game, and that was to the Chiefs. When Connor is in there, Tua is way more comfortable. Tua handles the edge pressure well and just steps up into the pocket. When the interior collapses though, he struggles to get outside of the pocket around edge defenders. He did so on a few occasions, but he’s still not a running threat.
 
I think most fan bases overreact.

The way Miami lost certainly brings out the worst in fans. It was as frustrating a loss as I can remember, especially with the way this team has been playing. Unexpected with a big lead late.

That said, I'm not sure Miami can continue to successfully navigate the injuries on the offensive line. These injuries have played a significant role in slowing down Miami's offense and the Williams loss is significant.

I guess the positive is that Hunt and Armstead could return soon. And despite playing with two, three and four starters missing on the line, the run game has continued to produce.

In that sense, there is hope. But the defense needs to return to how it's been playing for more than a month.
 
Right. How many injuries can Miami withstand on the offensive line?
 
I overreact at first too and sound insane, then calm down the next day and assess things. I think every fan is like that? The roller coaster ride of emotions is part of the fun.
 
Wrong! I never thought this team would get anywhere near the 1 seed or even a home game. Don't lump me with the others who held optimism for this team. How dare you!?!
 
Yeah exactly and this is why it's hard to be optimistic the rest of the way after this one. I can stomach a loss to the Titans, **** like that happens. But to lose AND lose Connor on top of the other existing injuries...well that's tough to swallow.
 
Eichenberg replacing Williams is as bad as it gets. He stinks as a Center. Hill being out isn’t as big of a loss as losing Williams.
 
Agreed! But what scares me the most is McD reluctance to run the damn ball.

Tua was getting pressure almost everytime he dropped back and we still were trying to throw fades down in the goal line.

When we weren’t calling stupid outside runs. Raheem was having success up the middle.

It’s obvious they don’t want Achane anywhere near the middle.

Nothing wrong with traditional ball with occasion playaction.

I swear McD seems to think everything has to be an exotic play.

This team needs to call on the run a lot more down the stretch.

Or are we going to let T.Hills 2K run dictate what’s best for the offense?
 
You must be new here. After multiple decades of this ****, your testicles will drop. Lol
 
