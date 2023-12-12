Worst fans in the League?

I think most fan bases overreact.



The way Miami lost certainly brings out the worst in fans. It was as frustrating a loss as I can remember, especially with the way this team has been playing. Unexpected with a big lead late.



That said, I'm not sure Miami can continue to successfully navigate the injuries on the offensive line. These injuries have played a significant role in slowing down Miami's offense and the Williams loss is significant.



I guess the positive is that Hunt and Armstead could return soon. And despite playing with two, three and four starters missing on the line, the run game has continued to produce.



In that sense, there is hope. But the defense needs to return to how it's been playing for more than a month.