Worst GM to ever GM a team.

Tua Tagovailoa misses 9 games over last two years, “lEaSt DuRaBle”

Lamar Jackson misses 10 games over last two years, highest paid player in NFL

Also, Allen being “most durable” is comical IMO. Dude takes so many big hits because of how much of a freak athlete he is, it is only a matter of time before it catches up to him. Cam Newton comes to mind as a comp, he relies on his athletic ability in much of the same way. Cam’s career hit the wall at 30 and his body started failing him. Would not be shocked if Allen suffers the same fate since he has the same mediocre accuracy and limited ability for touch passes.
 
Mike Tannenbaum firing, “The End of an Error”
 
Tua is far from durable, so really... this isnt that much of a stretch.

That said, as Punk said, there are a couple others in the same group.

If the author would have called Tua the most fragile NON-running QB... it might have been true.
 
The 33rd Team website that Tannenbaum runs is really bad. He essentially took Chris Collinsworth’s analytics vision for PFF and bastardized it with a bunch of hacks and has-beens spouting “in my 30-years” BS pro football narratives.


www.the33rdteam.com

Our Roster

Change the way you see the game. Arm yourself with football knowledge you can’t get anywhere else from the greatest football staff ever assembled
www.the33rdteam.com www.the33rdteam.com
 
