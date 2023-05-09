Worst GM to ever GM a team.

Tua Tagovailoa misses 9 games over last two years, “lEaSt DuRaBle”



Lamar Jackson misses 10 games over last two years, highest paid player in NFL



Also, Allen being “most durable” is comical IMO. Dude takes so many big hits because of how much of a freak athlete he is, it is only a matter of time before it catches up to him. Cam Newton comes to mind as a comp, he relies on his athletic ability in much of the same way. Cam’s career hit the wall at 30 and his body started failing him. Would not be shocked if Allen suffers the same fate since he has the same mediocre accuracy and limited ability for touch passes.