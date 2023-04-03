 Worst Journo Current And Recent Past To Cover The Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Worst Journo Current And Recent Past To Cover The Dolphins?

Worst Journalist To Cover The Dolphins?

  • Mike Florio

  • Greg Cote

  • Omar Kelly

  • Dave Hyde

  • Barry Jackson

  • Armando Salguero

  • Joe Schad

  • Hal Habib

  • Chris Perkins

  • Safid Deen

This is a tough one. A lot to vote for, there is a long a distinguished list of suckbags to have covered this team! And I know it is hard to pick just one. Yes, I could ask who is the best, but that would not be nearly as fun. I will include everyone, not just the ones I think are bad, because others may have different opinions. Folks can add commentary about their votes, and also cite who they think is actually good. I added one national journalist to the list, Mike Florio, just because he has spilled no shortage of ink on the team. If I left anyone out, feel free to comment. There were a few more I wanted to add to the list, it wouldn't let me. Adam Beasley, Ben Volin and Greg Bedard come to mind.
 
Dave Hyde: His takes are almost always wrong. More than the rest.

Omar's personality was grating, but he was the soap-opera writer and every Opera needs its villain.

The rest? who cares? Hyde and Omar in that order.
 
Feverdream said:
Dave Hyde: His takes are almost always wrong. More than the rest.

Omar's personality was grating, but he was the soap-opera writer and every Opera needs its villain.

The rest? who cares? Hyde and Omar in that order.
good choices. don't forget to vote. i had two nicknames for omar. omar smelly and slowmar kelly. anyway told you it is not easy to pick just one! i have not voted yet. debating between greg cotex and florio. cotex (the guy who wanted us to trade marino in 1993) because he is high visibility as a columnist, yet so vacuous, inconsistent and clickbait at the same time. florio because so sanctimonious, condescending and holier than thou, seems like a political writer more than a football writer, always moralizing and lecturing about something, it is really grating. i think he hates the sport he covers, and like many i suspect in his own life does not practice what he preaches. my opinion.
 
I voted for Omar just because everyone on FH seems to despise him for the past years. 🤣 And he often seemed whacked.
 
