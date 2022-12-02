 Worth rewatching: Dolphins Blowout 49ers in 2020 (49ers had no answers) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Worth rewatching: Dolphins Blowout 49ers in 2020 (49ers had no answers)

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Back when we last played SF we blew out the 49ers. It was one of our best victories of the season and some things really stood out to me.

- The 49ers had no answers to Cover Zero. We absolutely smothered them in it.
- The 49ers secondary really struggled against our WR's, who weren't nearly as good as who we have now.
- SF didn't defend the slant, quick fade, or other inside routes well
- We ran a lot of Empty sets and it definitely hurt them in both scheme and playcalling. I think it took them out of a lot of things.
- Eric Rowe played an outstanding game vs TE Kittle
- Deebo was a non factor all game
- We stuffed them on 4th down attempts
- Our pressure packages created 3-4 turnovers (INT's and Sack / fumbles)
- Seiler had a strong game
- Garoppolo is BAD under pressure. Or at least on this day he was bad and he was heavily pressured all game . We knocked him out of the game at halftime.
- Halftime score 30-7
- Final Score 43-17

Some of our pressure looks from Cover Zero or our Nickel/Dime packages that hurt the 49ers
1670015995332.png
1670016025688.png
1670016065797.png
 
Waddle

Waddle

We beat them like that on Sunday and I’ll sell my kidney and donate the proceeds to FH.
 
