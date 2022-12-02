Worth rewatching: Dolphins Blowout 49ers in 2020 (49ers had no answers)

- The 49ers had no answers to Cover Zero. We absolutely smothered them in it.- The 49ers secondary really struggled against our WR's, who weren't nearly as good as who we have now.- SF didn't defend the slant, quick fade, or other inside routes well- We ran a lot of Empty sets and it definitely hurt them in both scheme and playcalling. I think it took them out of a lot of things.- Eric Rowe played an outstanding game vs TE Kittle- Deebo was a non factor all game- We stuffed them on 4th down attempts- Our pressure packages created 3-4 turnovers (INT's and Sack / fumbles)- Seiler had a strong game- Garoppolo is BAD under pressure. Or at least on this day he was bad and he was heavily pressured all game . We knocked him out of the game at halftime.- Halftime score 30-7- Final Score 43-17Some of our pressure looks from Cover Zero or our Nickel/Dime packages that hurt the 49ers