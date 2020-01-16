Would anyone be willing to trade up for Burrow? Read this article!

seriously??? I would do this trade in a heartbeat! We still keep our #26 first rounder, and still keep our late 2nd rounder.



Obviously if we get Joe Burrow we need to fix the OL badly. With the #26 pick, you pick the best LT on the board. Next year you can go for Creed Humphrey, im not opposed to Kilgore being here for another year. Or, get some FA's in here like Thuney.