Would anyone be willing to trade up for Burrow? Read this article!

primetimesportstalk.com

Report: Dolphins Trying to Acquire No. 1 Pick to Select Joe Burrow

The Miami Dolphins have been rumored to be trying to trade for the first overall pick. Photo Credits: Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel
primetimesportstalk.com primetimesportstalk.com

we would still have two first rounders this year, a second rounder this year and also have a first rounder next year.

I think i would be ok with this scenario.
 
seriously??? I would do this trade in a heartbeat! We still keep our #26 first rounder, and still keep our late 2nd rounder.

Obviously if we get Joe Burrow we need to fix the OL badly. With the #26 pick, you pick the best LT on the board. Next year you can go for Creed Humphrey, im not opposed to Kilgore being here for another year. Or, get some FA's in here like Thuney.
 
Cincinnati Bengals would receive:
  • 2020 first-round pick (fifth overall)
  • 2020 first-round pick (18th overall)
  • 2020 second-round pick (39th overall)
  • 2021 first-round pick
  • 2021 third-round pick
Miami Dolphins would receive:
  • 2020 first-round pick (first overall)


Why not throw in Josh Rosen? Maybe we can keep our first 2nd rounder lol.
 
That makes more sense in terms of what it will cost. And I assume those future picks are miamis cause why would cinci take anything less.

Or we could have just lost 3 or 4 more games lol. But not us. Never us.

Time to pay the piper.

(Not advocating going there for burrow just saying the price to get up there)
 
Cincinnati Bengals would receive:

2020 first-round pick (fifth overall)
2020 first-round pick (18th overall)
2020 second-round pick (39th overall)
2021 first-round pick
2021 third-round pick

Miami Dolphins would receive:
2020 first-round pick (first overall)

WAY too much for a team with as many holes as we have.
 
Really depends on what it would cost to get Tua IMO, Burrow is not worth a 1st and a 2nd more than Tua...
 
Let’s say Burrow does not work out? We would lose a lot of draft capital that would mitigate that. So if we give away all our picks how do we fill the roster? I dont think we will be heavy spenders in FA
 
"Why not throw in Josh Rosen? Maybe we can keep our first 2nd rounder lol."


Come to think of it you may be spot on with this comment! I love playing armchair GM too!



I am not against Tua at all really. On the flip side think of every sack and how we'd be cringing at the idea he could injure that hip again.
 
Amazing how much some would give up for a one year wonder.
Not sure how people believe burrow is some generational talent...scary
 
