Would this be such a bad idea?

This is from CBS webpage - would cutting Tua (either scenario) and accepting that the end of 2026 will see us among those with the top draft picks, be such a bad idea considering the alternatives?
1766320104978.png

Or should the franchise try to embarrass him as much as possible (QB2 suited up but NEVER play him or QB3) and make a 'settlement-to-leave/retire' offer? (Is that legal?)
 
****! For that $$$ you could embarrass me however the **** you want.

I’m not sure how you think that’s an answer for us.
 
