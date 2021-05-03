Would Waddle have won the Heisman is Smith was injuried instead of him.

I'm trying to sell my self to the Waddle pick. I was pretty sure that after Pitt's was taking by the falcons that Waddle was the pick ever said soo during the draft after the Pitt's pick. I would have taken Sewell or Smith. Now I trying to sell myself to Waddle. And No i don't think he was a bad pick just would have taken the other two ahead of him. But back to the ? Would Waddle have won the Heisman if Smith would have went down instead of him?

Here's the stats for both when Waddle Went down. Would have made this a pole But I'm near the bottom of my wild turkey bottle and couldn't figure out how.



D. Smith rec-38 yards-483 TD's-4



J. Waddle rec-25 Yards-557 TD's-4