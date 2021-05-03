 Would Waddle have won the Heisman is Smith was injuried instead of him. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would Waddle have won the Heisman is Smith was injuried instead of him.

I'm trying to sell my self to the Waddle pick. I was pretty sure that after Pitt's was taking by the falcons that Waddle was the pick ever said soo during the draft after the Pitt's pick. I would have taken Sewell or Smith. Now I trying to sell myself to Waddle. And No i don't think he was a bad pick just would have taken the other two ahead of him. But back to the ? Would Waddle have won the Heisman if Smith would have went down instead of him?
Here's the stats for both when Waddle Went down. Would have made this a pole But I'm near the bottom of my wild turkey bottle and couldn't figure out how.

D. Smith rec-38 yards-483 TD's-4

J. Waddle rec-25 Yards-557 TD's-4
 
Smith definitely would NOT have won it. But Matt Jones would have because Waddle and Smith would have both carried him. However, winning the Heisman rarely translates to success in the NFL.
 
D Smith is a class act as is Waddle. Both balled out although Waddle was on fire pre injury.
 
And there I was thinking these would end after the draft...
 
Vol&dolfan said:
Yea So we F'd up passing on D. Smith. Cause he done something Waddle couldn't have done.
Click to expand...
That's why I gave you that answer. I think it's what you wanted to hear.

That's flawed thinking though. First of all, no one knows who would've won, and it doesn't matter anyway.

How many Heisman winners amount to anything in the NFL?

Edit: Or rather, how many are the best in the NFL? How many are drafted the same year as another player at the same position that ends up having a better career?
 
