Would we be better without a Salary Cap?

If there were no Salary Cap I would bet Miami would be one of the highest spending teams.
Hopkins and Cook would be a dolphin.
Teams in small markets would be screwed like the Bills.
Was it good or bad that the league put in the Salary Cap. Or was it greedy owners?
