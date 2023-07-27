 Would we be better without a Salary Cap? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would we be better without a Salary Cap?

If there were no Salary Cap I would bet Miami would be one of the highest spending teams.
Hopkins and Cook would be a dolphin.
Teams in small markets would be screwed like the Bills.
Was it good or bad that the league put in the Salary Cap. Or was it greedy owners?
 
No money, no teams - "0" salary is a cap all by itself. - LOL
 
If say you compare to baseball where there is luxury tax for going over ceiling. Big Spending doesn't always end up in championship. Just my thoughts. Mets fan and we just spent.a shit load and suck!! Ha!
 
In theory the salary cap is a good idea, but in practice it is a nightmare. It's like Chinese algebra with cap hits, dead money, pre and post July 1 and everything else that makes it impossible to understand. It really needs to be revised and simplified.
 
I dont think that it's as hard to understand as some think.
Most of it comes down to one single idea. If you want to spend next year's money, you can, but then you'll have less to spend than everyone else next year.
The cap isn't fixed on a yearly basis... it's fixed on an eventual basis. Eventually... every dollar you spend counts.
 
Well stated.
Imagine that being over any posters head here. - LOL
 
Owners are rich for a reason. Maybe a select few would spend stupid amounts but the cap allows them to take home 50% of the revenue. They capped costs so to speak so they have guaranteed profits.

Jerry Jones blabbers about how he would pay anything for another ring but IIRC he was part of the owners that pushed for the cap. Can't outspend anyone when you capped how much you can spend.
 
