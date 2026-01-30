 Would Willis and Pitts move the needle on offense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would Willis and Pitts move the needle on offense?

There is a ton of speculation out there. Some of it includes Kyle Pitts to the Dolphins.

When you consider that move and add the notion of Malik Willis joining the team, do you think it would be a good "marriage"?

I'm not a guru on Xs and Os, so I'm curious if anyone out there thinks this would be a good move for Miami.

I know, there's plenty of time before FA, and the Dolphins aren't in a great financial position.
But that's why we have cap specialists.

:cheers:
 
No.

I can understand the thought process. Just don't agree with the longer term vision.
 
