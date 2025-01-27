 Would you be down with doing what the Eagles have done? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you be down with doing what the Eagles have done?

The Eagles have taken “All-in” to a new level with 100s of millions pushed into future caps hits and void years.

Hurts, Barkley, Brown, Johnson, Smith; all have major cap hits pushed to 2028 and beyond, long after their contracts have expired.

Wouldn’t be surprised if Ross/Grier contemplate this path. We can do it without spending nearly as much future cap space as Philly has. Philly’s been doing this for 2-3 years already.

There are some pretty good OGs in FA this year so I am down with doing whatever we need to, to upgrade that OL before the draft.
 
bward6460 said:
No not with this roster. We're old and Tua is an injury away from retirement, plus who knows what happens with Tyreek. I just don't think we have the solid foundation needed to make this worth it.
I hear ya but were not really that old of a team. Especially on offense.

I'd like to see us spend big on two new OG's and see where the chips fall after that.

I don't believe we're on the books for that much money after 2026 so we wouldn't be sacrificing our future, the way the Eagles have.

Certainly a real backup QB would be needed but Jalen Hurts missed time with a concussion this year too, we have to stop acting like Tua is in a category by himself.
 
Kyle Crabbs talked about this awhile back. More than a couple teams are using void years, even the Fins have dipped their foot in that pool.

I didn't retain enough of the details, but I think he wasn't against it. They're banking on the cap going up each year as it almost always does. I still think that bill has to come due someday. Doesn't it?

Would I trade a realistic three year run at the Super Bowl for a couple years of cap hell? Absolutely. As fans we've been going through some type of hell every year anyways.
 
Pretty risky move IMO. A couple of key injuries (Hurts, Barkley examples) can take the wheels off a season in a hurry.

But GMs, Coaches and owners want to win now and **** the future. It appears to have worked thus far for the Eagles.
 
That's what I also think but... If you look at the Eagles losing 6 of their last 7 games last season, I bet no one thought they were in position to make such moves either...
 
The Ghost said:
I hear ya but were not really that old of a team. Especially on offense.

I'd like to see us spend big on two new OG's and see where the chips fall after that.

I don't believe we're on the books for that much money after 2026.
If it guaranteed us a deep run in the playoffs, I'm all for it. But the reality is we have to go through the AFC QB gauntlet every year, and 2 OGs aren't going to guarantee us even a playoff berth. The Eagles have a smooth road to the playoffs in the NFC, so it makes sense for them to go balls out.
 
The Ghost said:
The Eagles have taken “All-in” to a new level with 100s of millions pushed into future caps hits and void years.

Hurts, Barkley, Brown, Johnson, Smith; all have major cap hits pushed to 2028 and beyond, long after their contracts have expired.

Wouldn’t be surprised if Ross/Grier contemplate this path. We can do it without spending nearly as much future cap space as Philly has. Philly’s been doing this for 2-3 years already.

There are some pretty good OGs in FA this year so I am down with doing whatever we need to, to upgrade that OL before the draft.
Not with this GM, HC and roster...hell no.
 
Yes but the Eagles can run the ball, that's the basis for everything that they do. If Jalen Hurts were a better passer, they would be unbeatable.

If we can get a consistent ground game going, I believe our offense would superior to theirs.
 
The Ghost said:
Why? The Eagles HC and GM aren't anything special. Howie Roseman's track record in the draft isn't much different than Grier's.

Our game against Philly was pretty even across the board last year.
Except that lil 10-0 penalty stat lol
 
The Ghost said:
Yes but the Eagles can run the ball, that's the basis for everything that they do. If Jalen Hurts were a better passer, they would be unbeatable.

If we can get a consistent ground game going, I believe our offense would superior to theirs.
We'll see how running the ball with Saqoun fairs against Mahomes in the Super Bowl. The Eagles have been able to control nearly every game from start to finish on the ground this year, but that won't be the case against Mahomes and the Chiefs. We'll see what happens, but I don't think the Eagles would survive in the AFC with Hurts and the way that team is constructed. To survive in the AFC, it all comes down to having a top tier QB.
 
More like 15. Jaelen Phillips was abusing Lane Johnson like I've never seen anyone else EVER do.

Losing Phillips has been a really brutal loss for this franchise. Not being talked about enough. Phillips was the most talented player we had on defense, in his prime and under rookie contract, to lose him was just horrible luck.
 
bward6460 said:
We'll see how running the ball with Saqoun fairs against Mahomes in the Super Bowl. The Eagles have been able to control nearly every game from start to finish on the ground this year, but that won't be the case against Mahomes and the Chiefs. We'll see what happens, but I don't think the Eagles would survive in the AFC with Hurts and the way that team is constructed. To survive in the AFC, it all comes down to having a top tier QB.
I'm good with the QB we have. He can beat anybody.

I'm trying to build the team around the strength of its roster and right now, that's De'Von Achane and Jaylin Wright.

Full court press to sign Trey Smith and Will Fries for me.
 
