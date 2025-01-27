Would you be down with doing what the Eagles have done?

The Ghost
Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2005
- Messages
- 18,962
- Reaction score
- 37,822
- Location
- Bethlehem, Pa
The Eagles have taken “All-in” to a new level with 100s of millions pushed into future caps hits and void years.
Hurts, Barkley, Brown, Johnson, Smith; all have major cap hits pushed to 2028 and beyond, long after their contracts have expired.
Wouldn’t be surprised if Ross/Grier contemplate this path. We can do it without spending nearly as much future cap space as Philly has. Philly’s been doing this for 2-3 years already.
There are some pretty good OGs in FA this year so I am down with doing whatever we need to, to upgrade that OL before the draft.
Hurts, Barkley, Brown, Johnson, Smith; all have major cap hits pushed to 2028 and beyond, long after their contracts have expired.
Wouldn’t be surprised if Ross/Grier contemplate this path. We can do it without spending nearly as much future cap space as Philly has. Philly’s been doing this for 2-3 years already.
There are some pretty good OGs in FA this year so I am down with doing whatever we need to, to upgrade that OL before the draft.