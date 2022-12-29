 Would you blame Tyreek if he wants out? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you blame Tyreek if he wants out?

DolfanSince93

If he asks for/demands a trade in the offseason, would you blame him? I certainly wouldn’t. Guy is wasting the last years of his prime here.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

I would not. In fact, I would expect someone with his talent to want to go to a true contender.
Tough to unload that contract though.
 
bdizzle00

DolfanSince93 said:
If he asks for/demands a trade in the offseason, would you blame him? I certainly wouldn’t. Guy is wasting the last years of his prime here.
Holy crap. He’s second in the NFL in catches and yards. What exactly is he wasting? A Championship appearance during his first season here? Absolutely rediculous take.
 
DolfanSince93

bdizzle00 said:
Holy crap. He’s second in the NFL in catches and yards. What exactly is he wasting? A Championship appearance during his first season here? Absolutely rediculous take.
First, learn to spell “ridiculous.” Second, this organization is a dumpster fire, so he’s putting wear and tear on his body just to win absolutely nothing. That’s a colossal waste of talent. He needs to be on a team that gives him a chance to win.
 
ThePeopleShow13

DolfanSince93 said:
First, learn to spell “ridiculous.” Second, this organization is a dumpster fire, so he’s putting wear and tear on his body just to win absolutely nothing. That’s a colossal waste of talent. He needs to be on a team that gives him a chance to win.
He has a ring. If all he cared about was more rings he would have taken less money and stayed in KC. Kind of a wild take when you consider he literally left over a few million dollars a season. Dude wanted to get paid and he did.
 
BigSmoke

BigSmoke

061.jpg
 
MiaFins31

Hell yes I’d blame him. He’s basically the NFLs leading WR or right at the top in basically every category.

But the main reason is he got the bag. Plain and simple we gave him the bag and made him the top paid guy at his position. He’s got nothing to b*tch about bc he had his choice between here and NY.

Surely he had been told about this franchises history of failures when it matters most. This should be no surprise whatsoever to him or us (the fans). We’ve been watching this bs since 1972.
 
