Would you blame Tyreek if he wants out?

If he asks for/demands a trade in the offseason, would you blame him? I certainly wouldn’t. Guy is wasting the last years of his prime here.
Holy crap. He’s second in the NFL in catches and yards. What exactly is he wasting? A Championship appearance during his first season here? Absolutely rediculous take.If he asks for/demands a trade in the offseason, would you blame him? I certainly wouldn’t. Guy is wasting the last years of his prime here.
First, learn to spell “ridiculous.” Second, this organization is a dumpster fire, so he’s putting wear and tear on his body just to win absolutely nothing. That’s a colossal waste of talent. He needs to be on a team that gives him a chance to win.Holy crap. He’s second in the NFL in catches and yards. What exactly is he wasting? A Championship appearance during his first season here? Absolutely rediculous take.
He has a ring. If all he cared about was more rings he would have taken less money and stayed in KC. Kind of a wild take when you consider he literally left over a few million dollars a season. Dude wanted to get paid and he did.First, learn to spell “ridiculous.” Second, this organization is a dumpster fire, so he’s putting wear and tear on his body just to win absolutely nothing. That’s a colossal waste of talent. He needs to be on a team that gives him a chance to win.