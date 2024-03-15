 Would you consider... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you consider...

Jamesw

Jamesw

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Messages
3,087
Reaction score
10,455
Age
61
Location
Bangkok
Disclaimer: I dont want this to become a Tua pro/con shitstorm. This is a serious draft/football question for serious debate. PLEASE.

Question: If JJ. McCarthy is available at 21. Would you draft him to compete and be a backup this season? I've been thinking about this and although I support Tua, I would pull the trigger and take McCarthy. It gives me a solid rookie backup, and if Tua shows what we hope he is, then we have a great trade asset. If Tua isn't "the guy" then we have a replacement with a year of experience, ready to take over in 2025.

Thoughts?
 
Im going to give a nebulous answer...forgive me 😂 you've been warned 😂....

Sure, if we honestly believe he can be the guy at some point for us or maybe in trade...to outright say no would be like saying no to having drafted Marino because after all we had a SB Qb (or rather Qbs) at the time...

However, again, it depends on the board at the time ...and if our scouts think that his potential is way more than any other prospect at that point in the draft...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom