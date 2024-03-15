Would you consider...

Jamesw
Disclaimer: I dont want this to become a Tua pro/con shitstorm. This is a serious draft/football question for serious debate. PLEASE.
Question: If JJ. McCarthy is available at 21. Would you draft him to compete and be a backup this season? I've been thinking about this and although I support Tua, I would pull the trigger and take McCarthy. It gives me a solid rookie backup, and if Tua shows what we hope he is, then we have a great trade asset. If Tua isn't "the guy" then we have a replacement with a year of experience, ready to take over in 2025.
Thoughts?
