Would You Do this Draft Trade?

SF Dolphin Fan

Sports radio in the Bay Area seems to believe the 49ers want to move up in the draft. We know Grier and Lynch have been trade partners before.

So, would you trade pick 51 for SF's 99, 100, 102 picks? By the trade value chart, that favors the 49ers. But maybe you get them to include a 7th rounder? They have a lot of picks.

It means Miami potentially misses on Kraft, one of the board's favorite targets.

But Miami could be in a position to get Strange, Achane, Mingo etc.
 
Picks 99, 100 and 102, seems lite for Miami's 51st. While I like the idea of getting those picks and having them bunched together, I'd think San Francisco would have to sweeten the pot or offer. Perhaps add a 6th/7th in 2023 or perhaps a 5th or 6th in 2024? But I'd wait until Miami is on the clock before making that decision, because a top player could fall into Miami's lap?
 
I think not.

I'll take their 2nd next year, and 2 of those picks.

Not a fan of quantity over quality. Say you do that and only one of the three picks make the roster. That would be disaster of a trade, would it not?
 
pants GIF


Speaking of dropping the pants. 😂😂😂
 
I would... in a heartbeat.

That one pick would deliver two TEs and a RB. The fact that we could likely also score a bit more value from them to put in into our trade chart favor only makes it... more better.
 
