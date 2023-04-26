Would You Do this Draft Trade?

Sports radio in the Bay Area seems to believe the 49ers want to move up in the draft. We know Grier and Lynch have been trade partners before.



So, would you trade pick 51 for SF's 99, 100, 102 picks? By the trade value chart, that favors the 49ers. But maybe you get them to include a 7th rounder? They have a lot of picks.



It means Miami potentially misses on Kraft, one of the board's favorite targets.



But Miami could be in a position to get Strange, Achane, Mingo etc.