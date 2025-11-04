 Would You Ever Quit on the Fins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would You Ever Quit on the Fins?

I wasn't going to participate in anything Dolphins if Grier was still around next year. Not sure what my next hard line will be, but I guess we'll find out in another 15 years or so.
 
I tried, its impossible.

You can root for another team but you'll find that the Fins are always the main priority. Even when they're awful.

I started rooting for the Dolphins as soon as I understood what football was. Maybe if you didnt become a fan until you were an adult it would be easier to quit them, but if you're a lifer, its impossible.
 
I said in the hire Rex Ryan thread that I’d turn in my fan card.

In over 6 years of posting here, and for years on another forum, that’s the only time I’ve ever said that.
 
I doubt it.

This was the first team I ever chose to follow that was not the "local team" where I lived.

I've seen some good, some bad and a general set of short, partial recoveries. I am hoping for a longer and more complete recovery to competitive football.

Too many here seem to think getting a few top-notch players is all it will take - they couldn't be more "RONG". Anyway, they clearly couldn't pick the best, at least not based on their metaphoric posturing

NFL football is really the ultimate team sport; and a weak link can collapse an otherwise excellent play, or an entire Offence or Defense.
What is even more interesting is that the weak link could be in the Front Office - unseen, but in control.

There are a lot of weak links in organizations, but the fewer there are, the more effective the organization.
 
