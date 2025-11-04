Would You Ever Quit on the Fins?

BahamaFinFan78 said: Would you ever turn in your fan card? Is there anything the Fins franchise could do that would make you quit? If so, what* Click to expand...

I doubt it.This was the first team I ever chose to follow that was not the "local team" where I lived.I've seen some good, some bad and a general set of short, partial recoveries. I am hoping for a longer and more complete recovery to competitive football.Too many here seem to think getting a few top-notch players is all it will take - they couldn't be more "RONG". Anyway, they clearly couldn't pick the best, at least not based on their metaphoric posturingNFL football is really the ultimate team sport; and a weak link can collapse an otherwise excellent play, or an entire Offence or Defense.What is even more interesting is that the weak link could be in the Front Office - unseen, but in control.There are a lot of weak links in organizations, but the fewer there are, the more effective the organization.