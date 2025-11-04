Would You Ever Quit on the Fins?

BahamaFinFan78
Would you ever turn in your fan card? Is there anything the Fins franchise could do that would make you quit? If so, what*
That's my biggest fear with them now, and sadly the most likely scenarioAsk me again after we finish 6 - 11 and miss out on a QB and we hire the only GM candidate that agrees to give McD and Tua another year.
