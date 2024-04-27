Would you give up a 3rd next year for Troy Franklin?

VAFinsfan72
I was looking at the draft order for the 4th round and who has multiple 4th round picks. I noticed the Patriots have picks number 103 and 110. They are a team that likes to trade down. This wouldnt really be a trade down but they would be giving up a pick this year for a higher pick next year.
Seattle also has picks 102 and 118.
The Jaguars have picks 114 and 116.
The Eagles have picks 120 123 and 132.
