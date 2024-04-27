 Would you give up a 3rd next year for Troy Franklin? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you give up a 3rd next year for Troy Franklin?

V

VAFinsfan72

Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2024
Messages
716
Reaction score
1,432
Age
51
Location
Virginia
I was looking at the draft order for the 4th round and who has multiple 4th round picks. I noticed the Patriots have picks number 103 and 110. They are a team that likes to trade down. This wouldnt really be a trade down but they would be giving up a pick this year for a higher pick next year.

Seattle also has picks 102 and 118.

The Jaguars have picks 114 and 116.

The Eagles have picks 120 123 and 132.
 
Yes. We have 2 3rd round compensation picks next year. No point holding our 3rd next year if we can pull the trigger on one of the top day 3 targets.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Yes. We have 2 3rd round compensation picks next year. No point holding our 3rd next year if we can pull the trigger on one of the top day 3 targets.
Click to expand...
I totally agree. Franklin was considered to be a 2nd round prospect. I think he is going o be a stud and would make an excellent number 3 and give us better depth since Hill and Waddle have both been injured frequently.
 
I would do that for someone I like, and had a 3rd round grade in my board.
 
Last edited:
Franklin and Tampa are the two that I'd explore moving up for.

Maybe a 5th this year and a 4th next year. Would that be enough?

Wilson, the 6-6, receiver is also intriguing. Sanders and Stover too.
 
Maybe, with the compensation picks coming. However, I am tired of not having draft picks and the ability to build through the draft. 4 draft picks the last 2 years in a row with no number 1's and 6 picks this year without a 3rd or 4th rounder. That is absolute crap! I don't care who we got through using those picks, the fact is we are still hovering around the edge of the playoffs and yet to have won a playoff game. You can't keep wasting your picks on trades for high priced players. It started to catch up with us this year in how we had to spend and we don't have a pipeline of draftees as the foundation of our team. The few draft picks we have that are worth a crap are coming up for big pay checks! I really do not like Grier as a GM at all!
 
I’d do whatever I could to get 2 (or 3) of those picks you posted about

Plenty of talent on the board still but it’ll dry up fast I’m sure
 
67Stang said:
Maybe, with the compensation picks coming. However, I am tired of not having draft picks and the ability to build through the draft. 4 draft picks the last 2 years in a row with no number 1's and 6 picks this year without a 3rd or 4th rounder. That is absolute crap! I don't care who we got through using those picks, the fact is we are still hovering around the edge of the playoffs and yet to have won a playoff game. You can't keep wasting your picks on trades for high priced players. It started to catch up with us this year in how we had to spend and we don't have a pipeline of draftees as the foundation of our team. The few draft picks we have that are worth a crap are coming up for big pay checks! I really do not like Grier as a GM at all!
Click to expand...

We can spare a 3rd next year. We have all of our picks and stand to get at least 3 more, with 2 probably in the 3rd round.

We don't have a need for 10 rookies next year.
 
67Stang said:
Maybe, with the compensation picks coming. However, I am tired of not having draft picks and the ability to build through the draft. 4 draft picks the last 2 years in a row with no number 1's and 6 picks this year without a 3rd or 4th rounder. That is absolute crap! I don't care who we got through using those picks, the fact is we are still hovering around the edge of the playoffs and yet to have won a playoff game. You can't keep wasting your picks on trades for high priced players. It started to catch up with us this year in how we had to spend and we don't have a pipeline of draftees as the foundation of our team. The few draft picks we have that are worth a crap are coming up for big pay checks! I really do not like Grier as a GM at all!
Click to expand...
Great post man. We need a legit GM. I wish we could trade for Brian Gutekunst of the Packers. Then some of the sheep fans we have can understand what a real GM can do.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I was looking at the draft order for the 4th round and who has multiple 4th round picks. I noticed the Patriots have picks number 103 and 110. They are a team that likes to trade down. This wouldnt really be a trade down but they would be giving up a pick this year for a higher pick next year.

Seattle also has picks 102 and 118.

The Jaguars have picks 114 and 116.

The Eagles have picks 120 123 and 132.
Click to expand...

At first I said yes but not in love with any of the players available.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom