Would you give up a 3rd next year for Troy Franklin?

Maybe, with the compensation picks coming. However, I am tired of not having draft picks and the ability to build through the draft. 4 draft picks the last 2 years in a row with no number 1's and 6 picks this year without a 3rd or 4th rounder. That is absolute crap! I don't care who we got through using those picks, the fact is we are still hovering around the edge of the playoffs and yet to have won a playoff game. You can't keep wasting your picks on trades for high priced players. It started to catch up with us this year in how we had to spend and we don't have a pipeline of draftees as the foundation of our team. The few draft picks we have that are worth a crap are coming up for big pay checks! I really do not like Grier as a GM at all!