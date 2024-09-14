 Would you give up a 6th for Zach Wilson? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you give up a 6th for Zach Wilson?

V

VAFinsfan72

Jan 8, 2024
1,276
2,592
51
Virginia
I checked the Broncos depth chart and Zach Wilson is listed as their 3rd QB. Its unlikely a team would trade away their number 2 QB this early in the season unless you paid a steep price.

Its not like Grier does anything with those kind of late draft picks anyway so why not take a shot on a Hail Mary? Wilson does have physical talent. Maybe McDaniel can resurrect his career.
 
At this point, no. Wilson needed the offseason to learn the offense and grow.

Need to pickup a vet now that can learn quickly and execute with limited reps.
 
AMakados10 said:
At this point, no. Wilson needed the offseason to learn the offense and grow.

Need to pickup a vet now that can learn quickly and execute with limited reps.
Why would any other QB that we bring in be able to learn the offense any quicker than Wilson?
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
Why would any other QB that we bring in be able to learn the offense any quicker than Wilson?
Same reason he’s 3rd on the depth chart behind a rookie QB and a career backup with 4 starts when Wilson has actually started 33 games in the NFL.

He’s physically gifted but mentally not ready.
 
AMakados10 said:
Same reason he’s 3rd on the depth chart behind a rookie QB and a career backup with 4 starts when Wilson has actually started 33 games in the NFL.

He’s physically gifted but mentally not ready.
I don’t think anyone is suggesting Wilson could master the playbook immediately. But it might be an opportunity for McD to simplify, pound the rock more, and be more discaplined.
 
Sure why not, not like there’s much to lose. He’s got more raw talent than Thompson
 
Zach Wilson's biggest issue is processing and holding on to the ball too long. That's not going to work in Miami's system.
 
I'd rather that than tannehill at this point. I think it'd be best if they could get lance with a late pick plus wilson or mostert. I know dallas would want wright though. I don't think lance would be good but it'd be a fun tank season vs a horrible boring tank with skylar.
 
