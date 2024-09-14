Would you give up a 6th for Zach Wilson?

VAFinsfan72
I checked the Broncos depth chart and Zach Wilson is listed as their 3rd QB. Its unlikely a team would trade away their number 2 QB this early in the season unless you paid a steep price.
Its not like Grier does anything with those kind of late draft picks anyway so why not take a shot on a Hail Mary? Wilson does have physical talent. Maybe McDaniel can resurrect his career.
