Would You Make this Draft Day Trade?

SF Dolphin Fan

One of my good friends is a 49ers fan and he really, really wants Wilson, the quarterback from BYU. This seems to be the narrative for San Francisco fans, talk radio etc. Jimmy G. is kind of like their Preston Williams. He's a good player when healthy, but can't stay healthy. I believe the 49ers will move on. Picking 12th, they are right in range but would have to give up a lot.

Anyway, would you do this trade with the 49ers?

San Francisco Gets...
#3 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Miami Gets...
Brandon Aiyuk Wr.
#12 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft
#44 pick in 2021 NFL Draft*
SF #1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Picking outside the top 10, I believe Smith, Chase and Waddle will be gone. But there was speculation that Miami was interested in Aiyuk last year. He had a nice rookie season in San Francisco with 60 receptions, 748 yards and five touchdowns. In this draft, he'd likely be in the discussion for that #4 overall receiver with the likes of Marshall, Bateman, Moore etc.

If I had to guess, the 49ers 2022 1st rounder would be on the lower side. This team was decimated by injuries this year and could easily be a playoff team in 2022. But, you never know. I'm sure Grier never expected to end up with a top five pick as part of the Tunsil deal.

Thoughts?
 
jbyrd850

No.

It’s kinda a bummer that the only team with multiple pics in the first are the Jags and Jets.

If I’m trading out of the top ten I want like a Ricky Williams type of trade. Gimme all your picks and your first next year lol.
 
DolphinBird

Will never happen. Can’t spend that much money on two team’s draft picks. There is a reason why the Ricky Williams trade happens once in a lifetime. Regarding the trade suggestion by the OP......sign me up
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Plus, he's proven. Would take some pressure off of Miami getting a wide receiver in the first round. But if one of those top three drops to 12, you've got an option.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

That just shows how much the game has changed in 30 years. Ricky Williams was a special talent, but no one is trading an entire draft for a running back.
 
