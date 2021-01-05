Would You Make this Draft Day Trade?

One of my good friends is a 49ers fan and he really, really wants Wilson, the quarterback from BYU. This seems to be the narrative for San Francisco fans, talk radio etc. Jimmy G. is kind of like their Preston Williams. He's a good player when healthy, but can't stay healthy. I believe the 49ers will move on. Picking 12th, they are right in range but would have to give up a lot.



Anyway, would you do this trade with the 49ers?



San Francisco Gets...

#3 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft



Miami Gets...

Brandon Aiyuk Wr.

#12 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

#44 pick in 2021 NFL Draft*

SF #1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft



Picking outside the top 10, I believe Smith, Chase and Waddle will be gone. But there was speculation that Miami was interested in Aiyuk last year. He had a nice rookie season in San Francisco with 60 receptions, 748 yards and five touchdowns. In this draft, he'd likely be in the discussion for that #4 overall receiver with the likes of Marshall, Bateman, Moore etc.



If I had to guess, the 49ers 2022 1st rounder would be on the lower side. This team was decimated by injuries this year and could easily be a playoff team in 2022. But, you never know. I'm sure Grier never expected to end up with a top five pick as part of the Tunsil deal.



Thoughts?