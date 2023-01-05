Would you pay to travel and go to Sunday's game?

My son is in Miami with his GF for a week to celebrate his 28th bday (I have polluted the poor kid and he is bigger Fins fan than me if that is possible - I apologize to him all the time)



He grew up in NY but now works/lives in Boston (always reps the Fins amidst all the crap he takes in both cities). He asked if I would come down to see the game with him.



We have seen great Dolphins wins together, actually when odds were well against us - Steelers game in the snow with THill and Ajayi's arrival party in Miami against Steelers when most Fin's fans were ready to commit suicide that season. Also a couple of awesome Metlife takeover games. We are kinda good luck together at games.



I just can't get up for it given the circumstances. Injuries, how the season unraveled. Tell me I'm wrong. If by some miracle we get in and make playoffs and Tua and other core players are back I'd rather travel to that destination with him.