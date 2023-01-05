 Would you pay to travel and go to Sunday's game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you pay to travel and go to Sunday's game?

pjzabo

pjzabo

My son is in Miami with his GF for a week to celebrate his 28th bday (I have polluted the poor kid and he is bigger Fins fan than me if that is possible - I apologize to him all the time)

He grew up in NY but now works/lives in Boston (always reps the Fins amidst all the crap he takes in both cities). He asked if I would come down to see the game with him.

We have seen great Dolphins wins together, actually when odds were well against us - Steelers game in the snow with THill and Ajayi's arrival party in Miami against Steelers when most Fin's fans were ready to commit suicide that season. Also a couple of awesome Metlife takeover games. We are kinda good luck together at games.

I just can't get up for it given the circumstances. Injuries, how the season unraveled. Tell me I'm wrong. If by some miracle we get in and make playoffs and Tua and other core players are back I'd rather travel to that destination with him.
 

Stoobz

Stoobz

No to the headline question but yes to the meat of the question.

I went to this last Steelers game with my son and my brother in law - no regrets, man.

Looking forward to another game with my boy but with better seating!
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Hahaha my 2 best friends bought tickets to go to the game. They bought them when we were 8-3, leaving from KC this Friday. I had to work so couldn't go. My God I'm glad I had to work. They are pissed about it now. One wants to cancel but it's too late lol.
 
pjzabo

pjzabo

Funny cause when the Jets beat us down earlier in the year and puffed their chests out at me (I got at least 10 texts from "friends" I hadn't heard from in more than a year) I totally circled this game and said I gotta be there. Now, not so much.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Bro, its a football game.

Spending time with your son is never a waste of money, win or lose.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Actually was considering the trip from Jersey with a friend. We were going to leave it to late decision. Once Tua went down again, no way.

I had it happen once before. Planned the trip in the offseason. Tannehill goes down in the preseason and now I’m stuck traveling to see Jay Cutler face the Jets. Matt Moore came on in relief and pulled out a win, so at least that lessened the pain a bit.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

pjzabo said:
My son is in Miami with his GF for a week to celebrate his 28th bday (I have polluted the poor kid and he is bigger Fins fan than me if that is possible - I apologize to him all the time)

He grew up in NY but now works/lives in Boston (always reps the Fins amidst all the crap he takes in both cities). He asked if I would come down to see the game with him.

We have seen great Dolphins wins together, actually when odds were well against us - Steelers game in the snow with THill and Ajayi's arrival party in Miami against Steelers when most Fin's fans were ready to commit suicide that season. Also a couple of awesome Metlife takeover games. We are kinda good luck together at games.

I just can't get up for it given the circumstances. Injuries, how the season unraveled. Tell me I'm wrong. If by some miracle we get in and make playoffs and Tua and other core players are back I'd rather travel to that destination with him.
We need all the luck we can get brother. Plus it’s your sons 28th bday. Get out of the cold for a couple days.
 
