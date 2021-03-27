I am having trouble seeing the wisdom of Miami's trade with the Eagles as very rarely in the history of the draft have there been 3 or 4 receivers, if you include Pitts, taken in the first 11 picks of the draft. So let me pose this question.



Would you rather have:



A: Ja'Marr Chase - Assuming he is the reason we traded. OR



B: Whichever of Chase, Smith Waddle or Pitts is available at #12 and keeping the first rounder we gave Philly. OR



C: The top 4 receivers are gone so we go best marriage of BPA and need at 12, Bateman at 18 and Marshall, Toney, St. Brown or one of the Moore's in round 2, which keeps the #1 we gave Philly with us. With Fuller only signed for 1 year, we were probably double dipping at receiver anyway. In this example, we complete the double dip in round 2.



Just curious as to what the fan base is thinking of this trade.