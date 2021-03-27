 Would You Rather | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would You Rather

I am having trouble seeing the wisdom of Miami's trade with the Eagles as very rarely in the history of the draft have there been 3 or 4 receivers, if you include Pitts, taken in the first 11 picks of the draft. So let me pose this question.

Would you rather have:

A: Ja'Marr Chase - Assuming he is the reason we traded. OR

B: Whichever of Chase, Smith Waddle or Pitts is available at #12 and keeping the first rounder we gave Philly. OR

C: The top 4 receivers are gone so we go best marriage of BPA and need at 12, Bateman at 18 and Marshall, Toney, St. Brown or one of the Moore's in round 2, which keeps the #1 we gave Philly with us. With Fuller only signed for 1 year, we were probably double dipping at receiver anyway. In this example, we complete the double dip in round 2.

Just curious as to what the fan base is thinking of this trade.
 
I’d have stayed at 12. At least 4 QBs go in the top 10, so you need to be ok with 8 guys. No problem
 
At this point I trust both Grier and Flores over anyone on this message board; and there are some truly bright and invested minds on here. Anything they do is going to get the benefit of the doubt from me until they prove otherwise. Miami fans have had it so bad for so long it’s hard for them to understand anything but cynicism and doubt. I admit I’m not sure how to handle a competent coach and GM but I am sure as hell enjoying figuring it out!

For me, I think my hope is Pitts or Parsons. I also hope they grab a receiver later regardless of the first pick. I hope they take advantage of a deep WR class while the opportunity is there.
 
I think they considered one of three players critical to obtain. If they're all there when we pick, we could trade back again if the situation arises.

In their minds, FA worked out the way they wanted...they are basically dealing with a three round draft with five picks. It's possible they have their specific players in mind (which would cause mass hysteria on FH if they picked a player perceived too high.🤣🤣🤣)

Mine would go something like this:

1a. Pitts
1b. JOK or Ojulari
2a. Richie Grant
2b. Javonte Williams
3. Tutu Atwell

If I was drafting, that's the direction I'd go....keeping an open mind, of course.
 
