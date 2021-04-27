Miami is on the clock at #6. Falcons have taken Pitts. Bengals have taken Chace.



Would you rather:



(A) Pick Waddle or Smith

(B) Pick Sewell

(C) Attempt to trade down with a QB needy team. And what price would you charge for the trade down knowing if you go too expensive, Detroit is ready willing and able to undercut your asking price.



Just curious to see what the members are thinking, if this hypothetical plays out.