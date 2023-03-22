 Would you rather? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you rather?

Would you rather?

  • Keep Tua/Lose Hill and Waddle

  • Lose Hill and Waddle/keep Tua

DolfanSince93

DolfanSince93

Would you rather keep Tua and lose both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, or keep Hill and Waddle and lose Tua?
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Would you rather keep your wife?
Would you rather keep your GF?
 
bward6460

bward6460

Easy answer. Depends on this year. If Tua balls out again and stays healthy, you keep the 25 year old QB.
 
FSUDoles

FSUDoles

Ummmm…isn’t the poll the exact same question, with the selections reversed? I think the poll portion of this post is broken. Sorry if I missed something…
  • Keep Tua/Lose Hill and Waddle
  • Lose Hill and Waddle/keep Tua
And for the record, if the selection was available, I’d keep Hill and Waddle, dump Tua, since two>one….no disrespect to Tua.
 
