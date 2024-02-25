Would You Rather

There is a reason for this question. But without explaining the reason for the question, which may bias the responses, here are the choices. For the purposes of this question, please answer the survey as the question is stated. Comments are fine for points about these scenarios, like injuries, etc, which I understand. Consider this a larger philosophical question, which actually is an important one with regard to thinking about how the team (front office, owner), will behave this offseason:



#1) Have the next 5 seasons like last year. 75% of the season is great and super fun. Offense is on fire. Games are fun to watch. You think the team has the chance to do something in the post-season. Fans are into it, and the team gets the national attention it has not had in years. Then warts emerge, you cannot beat the good teams, and you limp into the post-season. But still, the whole time you are thinking, they might have a chance, even going into the playoff game. Then they lose, and are out. Small modifier, every subsequent year it gets a little less fun, as you start to realize that although the team is pretty good, it will probably never be good enough to get over the hump. Caveat, and hopefully I can articulate this well. For the purposes of this question, I am making it clear this is a wild card team for 5 years in a row with a first round playoff loss. HOWEVER, I am telling you that you will not know in advance the team will get bounced from the playoffs, and you get to enjoy the illusion for most of the season (although less and less each season), so it is still super fun to somewhat fun, just like last year (although to less of a degree each year).



OR



#2) Blow the thing up, and start all over. You may suck for awhile. You may have a few seasons of 4 to 7 wins. You will know the team has no chance for a few seasons. The games will suck for a few seasons. BUT you have a 10-20% chance of building the type of team that in 3-4 years will win a Super Bowl. Or you have an 80%-90% of getting to the end of that road, and blowing it all up again, which is the story of the Dolphins last 23 years. But at least you have a chance, as opposed to the first option, where you have no chance.