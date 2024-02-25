 Would You Rather | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would You Rather

Would you rather the fun illusion (choice #1) or the reboot (choice #2)?

There is a reason for this question. But without explaining the reason for the question, which may bias the responses, here are the choices. For the purposes of this question, please answer the survey as the question is stated. Comments are fine for points about these scenarios, like injuries, etc, which I understand. Consider this a larger philosophical question, which actually is an important one with regard to thinking about how the team (front office, owner), will behave this offseason:

#1) Have the next 5 seasons like last year. 75% of the season is great and super fun. Offense is on fire. Games are fun to watch. You think the team has the chance to do something in the post-season. Fans are into it, and the team gets the national attention it has not had in years. Then warts emerge, you cannot beat the good teams, and you limp into the post-season. But still, the whole time you are thinking, they might have a chance, even going into the playoff game. Then they lose, and are out. Small modifier, every subsequent year it gets a little less fun, as you start to realize that although the team is pretty good, it will probably never be good enough to get over the hump. Caveat, and hopefully I can articulate this well. For the purposes of this question, I am making it clear this is a wild card team for 5 years in a row with a first round playoff loss. HOWEVER, I am telling you that you will not know in advance the team will get bounced from the playoffs, and you get to enjoy the illusion for most of the season (although less and less each season), so it is still super fun to somewhat fun, just like last year (although to less of a degree each year).

OR

#2) Blow the thing up, and start all over. You may suck for awhile. You may have a few seasons of 4 to 7 wins. You will know the team has no chance for a few seasons. The games will suck for a few seasons. BUT you have a 10-20% chance of building the type of team that in 3-4 years will win a Super Bowl. Or you have an 80%-90% of getting to the end of that road, and blowing it all up again, which is the story of the Dolphins last 23 years. But at least you have a chance, as opposed to the first option, where you have no chance.
 
option #2 already happened to a point......we traded away our top players for picks and cleared the cap......we were 'supposed" to build the team with all those extra picks and do it the right way but they tried taking a short cut right away.....they traded away a 2nd round pick for Rosen(I was against it since before it happened)......you don’t trade for a young QB with confidence issues when you don’t have a team around him to help him out so wasted 2nd round pick right there......then we drafted so projects and wasted a lot of money on the wrong free agents.....either they didn’t play well or too many injuries so why go thru all that again if you're gonna have the same guy(Grier) in charge of doing it again?

so we're left with option #3......we're here now and have to go for it and hope that one year we stay healthy and the ball bounce our way.
 
I voted reboot. Like someone said, we've been either nothing or an illusion for the past 2 1/2 decades. I'm tired of this ****. But my caveat is reboot with a whole new staff. Otherwise what's the point. Grier will just keep us in purgatory for as long as he's here...
 
Number 2 is very unlikely to happen. Ross will not waist valuable years of his remaining life trying to rebuild again. We already tried that and it failed because we suck at drafting
 
Reboot all the way. However, IMO, the only way a reboot can help is if Ross gets his head out of his butt and fires BOTH Grier and McDaniel, and the new regime finds a bigger, stronger, more athletic QB who can improvise when a play breaks down and he has to make off-script plays. But, if Ross only fires one of the two (like he has always done in the past), then the Dolphins will be screwed again.
 
i agree with grier.... i should have said reboot with a new GM!
 
THIS is one of my worries. Thoughts to follow. I did not want to bias anyone.....but I think Ross's age is a very big issue right now in terms of how they will proceed for the next few years
 
None of the above.

We have had 10 Head Coaches in the last 20 years and have constantly been making changes and it has gotten us nowhere.

Time to try something new and give the current coaching staff the opportunity to continue to move the needle
 
