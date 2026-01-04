Would you rather have the 8th slot in the draft and have Grier running the draft or have the 12th slot in the draft and have Howie Roseman running the draft?



My answer, hands down Howie Roseman.



Yes it matters where you draft, but the most important thing is to have the right guy running the draft and the whole operation. Granted I am now extending the point past the draft, but the same guy running the draft runs the organization and makes all the other decisions too.



Case in point, this year we take Grant at 13, Tyler Warren goes 14, and Grey Zabel goes 18! Last year we take Chop at 21 (5th graded DE on the board), the Eagles take Quinyon Mitchell at 22 (first graded CB on the board), and Brian Thomas goes 23.



For those that answer the 8th slot, in the comments explain why and also indicate how close the slots would have to be before you change your mind.



For those that answer 12th slot, in the comments explain why and also indicate how far apart the slots would have to be before you change your mind. My answer to this question, and I am not kidding, first versus last, and that is only IF there is a generation prospect available at QB with the first pick. Otherwise I am taking Howie Roseman with pick number 32. This is not a joke. The first pick can be a bust or mediocre and often is. Not only can good players be found at the bottom, you are also getting the good GM to make all the other decisions including hiring the right coach, roster building (ergo building an actual team), trades, free agents, where you allocate the dollars so you can build an actual team with an identity, and setting an organizational culture.



Look, again I understand where you pick matters, BUT the biggest thing by far is we need to get the GM search right, for once. This is in my view is the biggest failure of the organization under the Ross regime. Get the GM right, the other things will eventually follow. We get every break, end up with the 8th pick, and hire a bum as GM, it is not going to matter.