Would You Rather?

Would you rather?

  • Grier and the 8th slot?

  • Howie Roseman and the 12th slot?

Would you rather have the 8th slot in the draft and have Grier running the draft or have the 12th slot in the draft and have Howie Roseman running the draft?

My answer, hands down Howie Roseman.

Yes it matters where you draft, but the most important thing is to have the right guy running the draft and the whole operation. Granted I am now extending the point past the draft, but the same guy running the draft runs the organization and makes all the other decisions too.

Case in point, this year we take Grant at 13, Tyler Warren goes 14, and Grey Zabel goes 18! Last year we take Chop at 21 (5th graded DE on the board), the Eagles take Quinyon Mitchell at 22 (first graded CB on the board), and Brian Thomas goes 23.

For those that answer the 8th slot, in the comments explain why and also indicate how close the slots would have to be before you change your mind.

For those that answer 12th slot, in the comments explain why and also indicate how far apart the slots would have to be before you change your mind. My answer to this question, and I am not kidding, first versus last, and that is only IF there is a generation prospect available at QB with the first pick. Otherwise I am taking Howie Roseman with pick number 32. This is not a joke. The first pick can be a bust or mediocre and often is. Not only can good players be found at the bottom, you are also getting the good GM to make all the other decisions including hiring the right coach, roster building (ergo building an actual team), trades, free agents, where you allocate the dollars so you can build an actual team with an identity, and setting an organizational culture.

Look, again I understand where you pick matters, BUT the biggest thing by far is we need to get the GM search right, for once. This is in my view is the biggest failure of the organization under the Ross regime. Get the GM right, the other things will eventually follow. We get every break, end up with the 8th pick, and hire a bum as GM, it is not going to matter.
 
I’d rather have Howie and no picks until day 3 than Grier and the Jets collection of picks.

Reason: this team has no chance at being competitive in 2026 regardless of what they do in the upcoming draft, and I’d trust Howie to build a perennial contender going forward.

Grier ****ed up two consecutive drafts where we had 5 first round picks combined. 5 first rounders in two years and Jaylen Waddle is your best and most productive pick……the only remaining starter on the team. Disgusting.
 
No **** dude. What kind of question is that? Of course Roseman

Game ain’t til 4:30 so this is what we get in the meantime. 😂

Why is Howie Rosman picking #12 overall? Did he skin some team for that pick, or had a too many injuries?
It was an obvious hypothetical, which everyone else seems to have understood. When Howie Roseman picks 12, which will eventually happen, it will be part of a two to three year process where they turn the thing right back around, just like the Rams did after winning the SB, they go to the bottom for a year or two, figure everything out, and get it turned right back around because they too have a good GM. They also draft Jared Verse, we draft Chop!
 
That question isn't in good faith and you know it.
it is in absolute good faith. it makes a point. if you do not like the point, that does not make it a bad faith question. my concluding paragraph in the OP makes this clear:

"Look, again I understand where you pick matters, BUT the biggest thing by far is we need to get the GM search right, for once. This is in my view is the biggest failure of the organization under the Ross regime. Get the GM right, the other things will eventually follow. We get every break, end up with the 8th pick, and hire a bum as GM, it is not going to matter."
 
As this is total fantasy and should be treated according rather than folks getting their knickers twisted I’d like the number 8 seed with almost anyone from FH making the pick.
Except the bolshy stroppy posters who only post to insult others, people who thought Tua was the Messiah anyone who thinks McDoofus deserves another year and people who think Chump is the answer.
The rest of us of good to go as GM
 
it is in absolute good faith. it makes a point. if you do not like the point, that does not make it a bad faith question. my concluding paragraph in the OP makes this clear:

"Look, again I understand where you pick matters, BUT the biggest thing by far is we need to get the GM search right, for once. This is in my view is the biggest failure of the organization under the Ross regime. Get the GM right, the other things will eventually follow. We get every break, end up with the 8th pick, and hire a bum as GM, it is not going to matter."
Ain't no amount of words gonna make this thread or the reason why it was started anything other than a trap.

Why do you ask? Because of course the answer is Roseman & 12. You don't need to start threads based on bogus hypotheticals to make a point.
 
Ain't no amount of words gonna make this thread or the reason why it was started anything other than a trap.

Why do you ask? Because of course the answer is Roseman & 12. You don't need to start threads based on bogus hypotheticals to make a point.
It is not a bogus hypothetical. And in fact, based on the answers so far to the poll, it seems everyone gets the point. We need a good GM, and that is the overwhelming priority. I could care less if we get every break, end up picking 8th, and we end up hiring a fail of a GM.

If you happen to not like the question, or the point of the question, nobody is forcing you to be here and comment in a non-constructive fashion.

In the OP I went as far as saying I would rather have Howie Roseman at #32 than Grier at #1, and I am not kidding.
 
Ain't no amount of words gonna make this thread or the reason why it was started anything other than a trap.

Why do you ask? Because of course the answer is Roseman & 12. You don't need to start threads based on bogus hypotheticals to make a point.
Another dumb thread. OP needs to heard, needs the attention. Fantasy land 😂
 
