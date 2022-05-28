 Would you trade Mike Gesiki for a 1st round pick? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you trade Mike Gesiki for a 1st round pick?

Would you trade Gesiki for a 1st?

  • Yes

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • No

    Votes: 2 50.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Mike Gesiki for a 1st round pick?

With not much going on wanted to think about this. Njoku just reset the TE market. So next year we either need to pay Gesiki or tag him again. So if someone offer you a 1st would you trade him?

My take, I wouldn’t pay him and would probably tag him again and let him play it out. BUT if someone offered me a 1st, that would mean we have 3 2023 1st , Hill, Waddle, and Wilson.
 
Top 10 pick, slam dunk.

11 to 15 yes.

16 to 20 probably not.

21 to 32 to really probably not.
 
