Would you trade our next year's second?

Carne Asada
there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Say for CHI's #64.
The only sensible response is it depends on whose still on the board that we can get. Typically, the value of the rounds drops per year. So, 2024 2nd is worth a '23 3rd etc.Say for CHI's #64.
In general, no, I wouldn’t want to move our second next year. But for #64? Sure. I expect our second rounder next year to be in the 50s. I’d gladly trade 10 spots to move up a year. That’s just a good value deal.Say for CHI's #64.
Again, it depends on who is there, right?In general, no, I wouldn’t want to move our second next year. But for #64? Sure. I expect our second rounder next year to be in the 50s. I’d gladly trade 10 spots to move up a year. That’s just a good value deal.
Theoretically, sure. But I have no doubt there’ll be guys we like at #64. Mid second to mid third round is the sweet spot of this draft. Lots of excellent value-for-slot prospects in that range.Again, it depends on who is there, right?
well if we pick 64 next year then sounds like its worth it for the right player
We hope!!!!! That's the SB champ spot....But, will the phins pick at #32 in '24 ? /s
We hope!!!!! That's the SB champ spot....
Oh, dude. When we win the Lombardi, that's it. First stop is the 305 for the victory parade then get as many FH members as possible onto a plane for a week in vegas.I still have not fully processed the Braves WS victory in '21.
p.s. I told my brother to memorize the # for 911 should the phins ever raise the Lombardi
Oh, dude. When we win the Lombardi, that's it. First stop is the 305 for the victory parade then get as many FH members as possible onto a plane for a week in vegas.