Would you trade our next year's second?

Would you trade our next year's second?

  • I would do that trade.

  • I would do some other trade.

  • I wouldn't trade it.

Marino2.0 said:
In general, no, I wouldn't want to move our second next year. But for #64? Sure. I expect our second rounder next year to be in the 50s. I'd gladly trade 10 spots to move up a year. That's just a good value deal.
Again, it depends on who is there, right?
 
Fin-Loco said:
Again, it depends on who is there, right?
Theoretically, sure. But I have no doubt there’ll be guys we like at #64. Mid second to mid third round is the sweet spot of this draft. Lots of excellent value-for-slot prospects in that range.
 
utahphinsfan said:
I still have not fully processed the Braves WS victory in '21.

p.s. I told my brother to memorize the # for 911 should the phins ever raise the Lombardi
Oh, dude. When we win the Lombardi, that's it. First stop is the 305 for the victory parade then get as many FH members as possible onto a plane for a week in vegas.
 
Probably not, but depends on who is available. If you have a 1st round grade on someone who falls to 64 maybe.

I know Bobby Beathard used to do that quite often.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Oh, dude. When we win the Lombardi, that's it. First stop is the 305 for the victory parade then get as many FH members as possible onto a plane for a week in vegas.
I won't fly to LV when I'm 6 hrs (Max (depending how much caffeine I consume) by car.

p.s. Rural Utah is like deliverance country w/ less trees and a different accent by the yokels ROFLMAO
 
