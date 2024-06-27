Would you: Trade Tua for Dak?

IMAWriter
If Dak agreed to a salary similar to Goff?
I’m not a huge Dak fan. That said, he has played well in 3 different systems. I don’t buy that he couldn’t.. with some small modifications to the system do well. Modifications…3. Throw it to your Backs and TEs more. Allow Dak to improvise. Run the damn ball on 3rd and one. Bonus…. Include some straight ahead power blocking on more than 3rd and one.
