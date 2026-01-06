Would you trade Tua for Kyler Murray?

VAFinsfan72
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2024
- Messages
- 6,040
- Reaction score
- 11,689
- Age
- 53
- Location
- Virginia
Maybe they each need a change of scenery.
They would each be a one year rental for their new teams.
We could get out of Murray's deal after 2026 just like the Cardinals could get out of Tua's deal after 2026.
I have seen enough of Tua and I think Kyler has more upside than Tua because he has mobility.
If we keep McDaniel for another year I would be intrigued to see what he could do with Kyler.
They would each be a one year rental for their new teams.
We could get out of Murray's deal after 2026 just like the Cardinals could get out of Tua's deal after 2026.
I have seen enough of Tua and I think Kyler has more upside than Tua because he has mobility.
If we keep McDaniel for another year I would be intrigued to see what he could do with Kyler.