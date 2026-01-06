 Would you trade Tua for Kyler Murray? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you trade Tua for Kyler Murray?

VAFinsfan72

Maybe they each need a change of scenery.

They would each be a one year rental for their new teams.

We could get out of Murray's deal after 2026 just like the Cardinals could get out of Tua's deal after 2026.

I have seen enough of Tua and I think Kyler has more upside than Tua because he has mobility.

If we keep McDaniel for another year I would be intrigued to see what he could do with Kyler.
 
One suck job for another. Why? Makes zero sense. The idea is to get a QB that can help you win a SuperBowl. Neither of those clowns are capable of that.
 
Could be one of the few options Miami has. The Dolphins may have to include some money to make it work.
 
One suck job for another. Why? Makes zero sense. The idea is to get a QB that can help you win a SuperBowl. Neither of those clowns are capable of that.
Well that QB wont be available in this draft at least not for us and in Free Agency either. So you would be down for tanking in 2026 to grab our potential franchise QB in 2027?
 
Yes. Tua is now officially a malignant tumor that needs to be removed. I would trade his puss ass for a case of ben gay, and hope McCapri is included.
 
I would stay with Ewers in '26 + bring in training camp competition. He has only started 2 games.
 
