Would you trade Tua straight up for Mac Jones?

Tua for Mac straight up?

4/23/2020
I’ve been thinking about this recently.

I view patriot fans as one of the more level headed fan bases in the league and they all like Mac more than Tua And don’t think Tua will pan out.p as a franchise QB.

Hard to ignore the fact that Mac is 1/1 on pro bowl and playoffs while Tua is 0/2 on both.

Whats your opinion. If given the choice are you trading Tua for Mac straight up?
 
No, I honestly believe you have seen the best of Mac Jones. I don't think he will develop that much more. He definitely has a better team and coaching around him. Mac Jones would have been crushed here with what Tua and Brissett had to deal with.
 
