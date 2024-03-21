 Would you trade Tua to the Vikings? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you trade Tua to the Vikings?

For the number 11 pick in the draft. Drafttek mocked Michael Penix to the Vikings at number 11.

I don't think the Vikings would do it but if they would be willing then I would do it because I believe that Penix is a more physically gifted QB than Tua. He has a stronger and more accurate arm, he is 2 inches taller and slightly more mobile.

Another benefit is that we can restart the QB contract clock and have Penix on the cheap for the next 4 years and then his 5th year option. If we don't have to pay Tua $50M plus annually that will re-open our window for the next 5 years.
 
Criterion Collection Scanners GIF by FilmStruck
 
Man if only this was so easy, just swap out a pro bowl quarterback before you have to pay him for a guy that’s going to be even better. you must be a hell of a soothsayer or could be a GM extraordinaire
 
Sure let’s trade a top 5 to 10 QB for the 3rd to 4th best QB in the 2024 draft.
 
So you’re suggesting that we trade away a Pro Bowl QB that has been in the conversation for MVP the first half of the last 2 seasons… just for the 11th overall pick???
Also in trading Tua, and starting a rookie, who hasn’t stepped onto an NFL field, there is a distinct chance he will suck for his first year or two, wasting the talent we have on offence for the next 2 years….and losing the entire locker room…
These trade Tua threads are ridiculous- it’s not gonna happen
 
