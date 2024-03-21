Would you trade Tua to the Vikings?

VAFinsfan72
For the number 11 pick in the draft. Drafttek mocked Michael Penix to the Vikings at number 11.
I don't think the Vikings would do it but if they would be willing then I would do it because I believe that Penix is a more physically gifted QB than Tua. He has a stronger and more accurate arm, he is 2 inches taller and slightly more mobile.
Another benefit is that we can restart the QB contract clock and have Penix on the cheap for the next 4 years and then his 5th year option. If we don't have to pay Tua $50M plus annually that will re-open our window for the next 5 years.
