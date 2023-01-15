Would you trade Wilkins for Allen?

mwestberry
NOOOOOOOOO..... not like that lol
If Wilkins puts 2 hits on Allen, coupled with un-sportsman like conduct penalties that takes Allen out of the game (nothing serious... just can't play) and disqualifies Wilkins in the first Bills drive ....
Would you like it?
