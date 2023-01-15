 Would you trade Wilkins for Allen? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you trade Wilkins for Allen?

mwestberry

mwestberry

NOOOOOOOOO..... not like that lol

If Wilkins puts 2 hits on Allen, coupled with un-sportsman like conduct penalties that takes Allen out of the game (nothing serious... just can't play) and disqualifies Wilkins in the first Bills drive ....

Would you like it?
 
Bridgeburner said:
No. Play the game the way it's meant to be played. What a POS strategy. Hit him hard, hit him legal.
lol... no need to get ugly my friend... I never said anything about an illegal hit... Qb's get calls all the time from hard AND legal hits. Unsportsman-like penalties can come from celebrating.... 🍻
 
W

winnyason

mwestberry said:
NOOOOOOOOO..... not like that lol

If Wilkins puts 2 hits on Allen, coupled with un-sportsman like conduct penalties that takes Allen out of the game (nothing serious... just can't play) and disqualifies Wilkins in the first Bills drive ....

Would you like it?
Go after his arm we know he is carrying an injury
 
SabanHater

SabanHater

Injuries happen… if he does get hurt, it changes everything, but you’re talking about one tough SOB.

I’d rather our defense just show up and make plays all day
 
