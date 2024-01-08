Would you trust the Saints

Neptune
Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
You are playing the Saints
The Saints adopt a formation that indicates they are going to take a knee and run the clock down or not run a play.
Do you take that at face value or instruct your D not to trust them and go all out?
I’m going all out.
