 Would you trust the Saints | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you trust the Saints

Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2020
Messages
2,317
Reaction score
10,847
Location
UK
You are playing the Saints
The Saints adopt a formation that indicates they are going to take a knee and run the clock down or not run a play.
Do you take that at face value or instruct your D not to trust them and go all out?
I’m going all out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom