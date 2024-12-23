Would you want Christian Wilkins back?

Just curious if any of you would like to have him back, because his contract appears trade able and it seems like the Raiders are about to tear it down.



Wilkins turned 29 this past Saturday, he has an $8M salary and $20M roster bonus due this year. I’m definitely not interested in paying that so if the Raiders want to make a move, they likely have to eat a huge part of that. At which point I’d have interest.



I could see the Raiders wanting to get out from that deal as they don’t appear to be a threat in that division any time soon.



If a deal could be worked out on that contract, Raiders might want to give CW away.



Also, what a royal screw up winning that game yesterday, by LV.