 Would you want Christian Wilkins back? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you want Christian Wilkins back?

The Ghost

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
18,493
Reaction score
36,927
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
Just curious if any of you would like to have him back, because his contract appears trade able and it seems like the Raiders are about to tear it down.

Wilkins turned 29 this past Saturday, he has an $8M salary and $20M roster bonus due this year. I’m definitely not interested in paying that so if the Raiders want to make a move, they likely have to eat a huge part of that. At which point I’d have interest.

I could see the Raiders wanting to get out from that deal as they don’t appear to be a threat in that division any time soon.

If a deal could be worked out on that contract, Raiders might want to give CW away.

Also, what a royal screw up winning that game yesterday, by LV.
 
I guess if the money was right. He would have to sign highly discounted at this point.

But at this point it's kinda like going back to your ex. It's never the same and never as good once you part ways
 
NBP81 said:
Nope...
Click to expand...
Regardless of your thoughts on Christian Wilkins as a player or whatnot. The Dolphins were basically able to replace his production at DT with a 38 year old on a 1 year $2M contract. The DT position just doesn't hold value in today's game. Dolphins were 100% correct signing Sieler to a contract 1/3 of the AAV that Wilkins got and letting Wilkins walk.
 
eMCee85 said:
I guess if the money was right. He would have to sign highly discounted at this point.

But at this point it's kinda like going back to your ex. It's never the same and never as good once you part ways
Click to expand...
Yeah, he is likely nearing the end of his most productive years but even if he isn't, I think he had hard feelings over contract negotiations. I doubt he would want to return, so it would be acquiring a player predisposed to being unhappy with the situation.
 
royalshank said:
Curious why anyone wouldn’t want him on a team friendly deal. His injury shouldn’t be problematic for next season.
Click to expand...
It's not that I wouldn't want him. I would question if he would be happy enough to give his best effort.
 
The Ghost said:
Just curious if any of you would like to have him back, because his contract appears trade able and it seems like the Raiders are about to tear it down.

Wilkins turned 29 this past Saturday, he has an $8M salary and $20M roster bonus due this year. I’m definitely not interested in paying that so if the Raiders want to make a move, they likely have to eat a huge part of that. At which point I’d have interest.

I could see the Raiders wanting to get out from that deal as they don’t appear to be a threat in that division any time soon.

If a deal could be worked out on that contract, Raiders might want to give CW away.

Also, what a royal screw up winning that game yesterday, by LV.
Click to expand...
No. Lots of wear on the tire.

Find younger …
 
A lot of people thought Sieler would struggle without Wilkins, I guess not.

I'd still take him though, that dude gave 100% on every snap he played IMO
 
No thanks, he wanted to leave for the money and thats fine but he is 29 and who knows how serious this injury that he sustained is. We should address DT in the draft.

I would rather spend the money we would spend on him on addressing the OL in Free Agency without having to give up draft capital instead of trading for him.
 
The Ghost said:
Just curious if any of you would like to have him back, because his contract appears trade able and it seems like the Raiders are about to tear it down.

Wilkins turned 29 this past Saturday, he has an $8M salary and $20M roster bonus due this year. I’m definitely not interested in paying that so if the Raiders want to make a move, they likely have to eat a huge part of that. At which point I’d have interest.

I could see the Raiders wanting to get out from that deal as they don’t appear to be a threat in that division any time soon.

If a deal could be worked out on that contract, Raiders might want to give CW away.

Also, what a royal screw up winning that game yesterday, by LV.
Click to expand...
Yeah they went from the number 1 pick to the number 6 pick. Say goodbye to Sanders and Ward.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom