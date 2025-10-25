Would you want Sark for HC?

Subway01
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 17, 2010
- Messages
- 264
- Reaction score
- 534
There is a report today that Steve Sarkisian is interested in joining the NFL.
I’m a longhorn fan and I think he has done an admirable job being the HC of Texas.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he jumped ship to the NFL being how college football is these days with NIL and such.
How would you feel if Miami hired sark?
I’m a longhorn fan and I think he has done an admirable job being the HC of Texas.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he jumped ship to the NFL being how college football is these days with NIL and such.
How would you feel if Miami hired sark?