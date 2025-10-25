 Would you want Sark for HC? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Would you want Sark for HC?

Subway01

Subway01

Active Roster
Joined
May 17, 2010
Messages
264
Reaction score
534
There is a report today that Steve Sarkisian is interested in joining the NFL.

I’m a longhorn fan and I think he has done an admirable job being the HC of Texas.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he jumped ship to the NFL being how college football is these days with NIL and such.

How would you feel if Miami hired sark?
 
Keep that Mickey Mouse bull **** offense he runs far away from Miami
 
