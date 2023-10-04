Wouldn't it be great

Would it not be great if this coming week, Miami beats the Giants, and Bills lose to the Jaguars? Nobody is expecting it, but...



Yes, the game will be in Buffalo, and the Bills are riding high in beating Miami HARD, but as happen far too many times before, when a team has a huge Victory, quite a few times they will lay a stinker the next week.



Hard to stay humble, stay focused when you went from possibly the 2nd best in your division, to the best In a nation wide game.



Just like the loss to Miami possibly could have been a good thing to wake them up, there is a good chance the Bills go into that game feeling like world beaters against a team in their own battle to take 1st place in their division, who forgot to read the script to lose or lay down to the mighty Bills.