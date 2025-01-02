 wouldn't it be horrible | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

wouldn't it be horrible

wouldn't it be horrible if we win this weekend and denver loses and we get in the playoffs, then we get to play the bills who we almost beat that time with skylar, and wouldn't it be horrible if huntley was pitching and threw a complete game and somehow beat the bills and ended their season? and who knows where it would go from there, worst situation possible, what if we won it all? then we wouldn't get rid of tua and grier and mcwhatshisname. people would be so upset, gee i hope that doesn't happen
 
And wouldn't it be horrible if we get moronic threads like this? And yet here we are! 😆 😆😆
 
Holy **** off of one game against the pathetic Browns.... wow 👌
 
Well the 1st purpose to a season when you start is to reach the playoffs.

The next is to reach the SB.

Then finally to hopefully win it.

If a fan's priority falls on changing a GM, a HC, or both over reaching the playoffs, and then winning a SB, then that's on them, but I know where my priorities fall.

Besides, with the way it sounds if true, even if Miami does the impossible, Grier might still not survive the off-season.
 
