Eric Fisher is 31. There is a good reason why the Chiefs moved on from him in 2020. Coach Andy Reid is extremely loyal to his players but Fisher was banged up and coming off major surgery. In 2021 he landed at the Colts for $8M. There is also probably a good reason why the Colts haven't re-signed him.

He was a great player 4 or 5 years ago and made 2 Pro Bowls, but he is not what he was. We need to move on from signing banged up former great players who are shadows of their former selves because they might still be a good locker room presence. Even Jesse Davis was considered a great locker room presence and the Vikings preferred to sign him ahead of Eric Fisher, who appears to be past his used by date.

Next....