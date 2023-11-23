Wow! 30 Years Ago. Thanksgiving Cowboy Game

Happy Thanks Giving Leon.Yes I was in front of my TV ....watching the Game
Great story! You know, the reality was that we outplayed them all game. They scored on a PR and had 1 TD drive and no other scores. We had 4 scoring drives in that weather and turned over Aikman (Cox w an INT). The ending was fitting as the better team on the day prevailedYep, I was at my ex-inlaws in Orlando, threw a fit when the kick got blocked, said some crazy things, then looked up and saw we had the ball. Kick made, said WAAAYYYY more crazy things to my ex-brother in law's wife who was a Cowboys fan ( who was talking trash all day), got asked to leave and rode home to Daytona with the ex in complete silence. BEST RIDE HOME EVER!!!!