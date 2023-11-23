 Wow! 30 Years Ago. Thanksgiving Cowboy Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wow! 30 Years Ago. Thanksgiving Cowboy Game

Yep, I was at my ex-inlaws in Orlando, threw a fit when the kick got blocked, said some crazy things, then looked up and saw we had the ball. Kick made, said WAAAYYYY more crazy things to my ex-brother in law's wife who was a Cowboys fan ( who was talking trash all day), got asked to leave and rode home to Daytona with the ex in complete silence. BEST RIDE HOME EVER!!!!
 
I was at my aunt and uncle’s (both deceased now) in CT where we’d go every year and typically fall asleep to some Bear-Lions terrible game. Everyone got so into the last drive because they were all w coats on ready to leave and my brothers and I were like no! We need to see the last drive! Then everyone started cheering when we converted on 4th and 1 to Byars and next thing you know it was like a Dolphins fan section broke out in the living room - made up mostly of people who don’t give a crap about football. A magic moment
 
Great story! You know, the reality was that we outplayed them all game. They scored on a PR and had 1 TD drive and no other scores. We had 4 scoring drives in that weather and turned over Aikman (Cox w an INT). The ending was fitting as the better team on the day prevailed
 
What was disappointing was we did not win another game after this that year and the cowboys went on to win the Superbowl.
 
