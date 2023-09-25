Wow Even The Pats Toadies Rolling Over On The Tua Vs Mac Debate

Mazz: The gap between Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa is still growing On this Monday, the gap between Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa has never been greater, though obviously not in that order. Tua comes first. Mac comes second.

Obviously, not really a debate. But if you put yourself in the minds of Pats fans, those arrogant clowns not only thought there was a debate, they thought Mac was much better. After Mac's first year, it was "Belichick got the right Alabama QB," "Bill proves he is smarter than everyone and is playing chess while they are playing checkers." When Tua started looking better than Mac, last year, by a fair bit, they just blamed Matt Patricia. So yes, this is a big admission. The rest of the NFL knows now. Let's keep it rolling! PS Pats fans are so arrogant it is annoying. Belichick has a losing record without Brady - both in Cleveland and New England. Would be a shame if he breaks Shula's record - Shula was a much better coach, Belichick was just luckier. He went from Lawrence Taylor, the best defensive player of all time, to Brady, the best offensive player of all time. Better lucky than good!