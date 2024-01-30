 Wow - Joe Rose Of All People Does Not Want To Give Tua A New Deal Yet | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wow - Joe Rose Of All People Does Not Want To Give Tua A New Deal Yet

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
1,071
Reaction score
2,232
Age
47
Location
san diego
I happen to really like Joe, because whether I agree or disagree, I find him honest. Most team broadcasters would never say something like this, because part of their job is PR for the team. Pretty clear Joe Rose is in a wait and see mode. As am I. Notice, nowhere does he say Tua stinks. He is just implying we need to see more before we make a decision. Seems like a pretty reasonable way to think about it. Now everyone yell at me, because I somehow made Joe Rose agree with me and say this, must be the mind control device I just invented. Best part, that will make me a trillionaire and I can buy the Dolphins:

Q: Should the Dolphins give Tagovailoa a long-term contract extension as opposed to allowing him to play next season on his $23.1 million fifth-year option?

Joe Rose A: “Let me be the first to tell you, he ain’t getting a new contract [if it were up to] me. He’s the best you have right now. I’m not saying get rid of him; he had a Pro Bowl year. He’s at the top when you look at regular-season stats, but you’ve seen what happens. “I know Mike [McDaniel] loves Tua. He’s rehabbed him to one of the greatest turnarounds we’ve seen. He’s played every game and put up overall really good numbers. But… watching the last few weeks, you didn’t see it. You just did not see it. Really frustrating.”

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article284366244.html#storylink=cpy
 
Jesus you’re insufferable dude. We get it, you don’t like Tua. We don’t need a different thread everyday about it.
 
Fred Bear said:
Can't get enough of him can you
Click to expand...
like i said it is that mind control device. i made joe rose say it so i could post it. and don't kid yourself, if joe rose said "sign him up" and someone else posted it, you would be so excited you would need to be admitted to the hospital to get that thing to go down! :)
 
phinsforlife said:
yes like i said, it was the mind control device I made joe rose say that so i could post it!
Click to expand...

You honestly think it’s important to make a different thread every day about what every talking head thinks of the situation? You’ve already posted Barry Jackson and Dave Hyde now Joe Rose. Cool. We get it, you don’t like Tua and I’m sure there’s plenty that agree with you but unless you posting statements from McDaniel or Grier, none of it really matters.
 
MARINO1384 said:
You honestly think it’s important to make a different thread every day about what every talking head thinks of the situation? You’ve already posted Barry Jackson and Dave Hyde now Joe Rose. Cool. We get it, you don’t like Tua and I’m sure there’s plenty that agree with you but unless you posting statements from McDaniel or Grier, none of it really matters.
Click to expand...
interesting. i said none of those things, but have it. the point is wait....
 
Fred Bear said:
A 🐻 poops anywhere he wants too
Click to expand...
Reminds me of one of my favorite jokes:

A bear and a white rabbit are taking a poop in the woods. The bear says to the rabbit "sir, do you have problems with sh*t sticking to your fur." The rabbit says "no sir i do not." So the bear picks up the rabbit, and wipes his ass with it :)

Which reminds me of one of my favorite quotes, from Thucydides "the strong do as they will, the weak suffer as they must."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom