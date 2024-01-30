Wow - Joe Rose Of All People Does Not Want To Give Tua A New Deal Yet

phinsforlife
I happen to really like Joe, because whether I agree or disagree, I find him honest. Most team broadcasters would never say something like this, because part of their job is PR for the team. Pretty clear Joe Rose is in a wait and see mode. As am I. Notice, nowhere does he say Tua stinks. He is just implying we need to see more before we make a decision. Seems like a pretty reasonable way to think about it. Now everyone yell at me, because I somehow made Joe Rose agree with me and say this, must be the mind control device I just invented. Best part, that will make me a trillionaire and I can buy the Dolphins:
Q: Should the Dolphins give Tagovailoa a long-term contract extension as opposed to allowing him to play next season on his $23.1 million fifth-year option?
Joe Rose A: “Let me be the first to tell you, he ain’t getting a new contract [if it were up to] me. He’s the best you have right now. I’m not saying get rid of him; he had a Pro Bowl year. He’s at the top when you look at regular-season stats, but you’ve seen what happens. “I know Mike [McDaniel] loves Tua. He’s rehabbed him to one of the greatest turnarounds we’ve seen. He’s played every game and put up overall really good numbers. But… watching the last few weeks, you didn’t see it. You just did not see it. Really frustrating.”
