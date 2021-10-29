Wow my annual excitement of being the only undfeated team...woohoo

Look at us we 'did it' again. No more undefeated teams. No disrespect to our 72 squad and I love them but damn I wish I has more to look forward to that making sure other teams lose lol
We never have to accomplish anything! Yay!! 50 years ago!
Wooo! living in the past!
I can sorry buddy just a frustrated fins fan.Can you not read the sarcasm in my writing
Right there with ya....just so pathetic what we are and what we celebrate lol
I still care, even though I'm so disgusted with this franchise right not, I don't feel like it's the only thing I'm holding on to, and I'm still proud of the fact of what that 1972 team did and as of this year is it still can't be taken away.Who cares. Seriously
Some teams have zero SB wins. It is what it is. Still cool the be the only undefeated team ever. I don’t see it ever happening again in this league either.
I was -16 during the 72 season. I liked hearing the nostalgia for years but I am over it. I'm looking for a ten win team - it is not much to ask for. In 1972 it was a different world, it's insane that it is still celebrated
Was a great game. Aj zigged when he should have zagged . Obviously there was miscommunication but it was a good game for sureWhat a great game