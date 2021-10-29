 Wow my annual excitement of being the only undfeated team...woohoo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wow my annual excitement of being the only undfeated team...woohoo

Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
8,996
Reaction score
5,002
Age
32
Location
Maine
Some teams have zero SB wins. It is what it is. Still cool the be the only undefeated team ever. I don’t see it ever happening again in this league either.
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,302
Reaction score
1,652
Age
33
Location
Baltimore, MD
tggeorge said:
Right there with ya....just so pathetic what we are and what we celebrate lol
Click to expand...
I was -16 during the 72 season. I liked hearing the nostalgia for years but I am over it. I’m looking for a ten win team - it is not much to ask for. In 1972 it was a different world, it’s insane that it is still celebrated
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom