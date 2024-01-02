Wow....really?!?

phishfan4life
The media really doesn't like Mike McDaniel! I'm sure there are some posters that would agree with this rhetoric, but in my opinion, what a joke! Bill Belichek dresses like a jobless slob on the sidelines for 20+ years, but they don't post about that being the decline of America?!? And no, I don't think winning Super Bowls puts him on any higher ground when coaching attire is being called into question as the downfall of a society.