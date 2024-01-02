 Wow....really?!? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wow....really?!?

phishfan4life

phishfan4life

Oct 11, 2006
867
1,564
The media really doesn't like Mike McDaniel! I'm sure there are some posters that would agree with this rhetoric, but in my opinion, what a joke! Bill Belichek dresses like a jobless slob on the sidelines for 20+ years, but they don't post about that being the decline of America?!? And no, I don't think winning Super Bowls puts him on any higher ground when coaching attire is being called into question as the downfall of a society.
 
The media really doesn't like Mike McDaniel! I'm sure there are some posters that would agree with this rhetoric, but in my opinion, what a joke! Bill Belichek dresses like a jobless slob on the sidelines for 20+ years, but they don't post about that being the decline of America?!? And no, I don't think winning Super Bowls puts him on any higher ground when coaching attire is being called into question as the downfall of a society.
Is this media or some guy on facebook?
 
Those two couldn't be more different. Both in dress and personality.

I can remember when John Madden wore golf shirts on the sidelines for the Raiders and it was controversial......

I have zero problem with anything McD wants to wear. Who cares.....
 
