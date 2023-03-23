Wow TE Foster Moreau Diagnosed By Saints With Hodgkins Lympoma

Routine Saints physical results in Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis for Foster Moreau - ProFootballTalk Free-agent tight end Foster Moreau recently visited the Saints. As a result of the visit, Moreau learned that he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma.“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me,” Moreau said on Twitter. “During a routine physical conducted...

Wow. This guy was on a lot of our want list at TE. Evidently was getting a physical with the Saints and they diagnosed him. My MIL passed from that. Nasty nasty cancer. I hope he's able to recover and get back to playing in the league. A couple other players have fought it off I believe one of them was Eric Berry. Posted this on Phins page as a lot of us were wondering why we didn't make him a Phin this FA.