WR and TE Roster Shuffle To Come?

With the trade of Jakeem Grant, and Will Fuller on IR, will they go with 5 WR's only or promote or add another one? I think they can stay with Parker, Waddle, Hollins, Williams, and Wilson for now. Remember Allen Hurns is ahead of schedule and could be back in 4 weeks to provide a veteran presence at WR. Is this enough? They could promote Kirk Merritt for now I guess.



As for the TE's, I am still baffled they are keeping 5 on the roster. I simply don't get it. They could use the depth at another position. What purpose does it servce having Cethan Carter on the roster? He's a failed Bengals project. He must have some connection with Flores because he should be cut outright. Also, Hunter Long as we all know should be demoted to the practice squad. He won't even get on the field with the big 3 there (and the only ones who should be on active roster).



And, hey, why not use one of those TE or WR spots to bring in an actual RUNNING BACK. Does anyone have say...Todd Gurley's number handy? :)