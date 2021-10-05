 WR and TE Roster Shuffle To Come? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WR and TE Roster Shuffle To Come?

With the trade of Jakeem Grant, and Will Fuller on IR, will they go with 5 WR's only or promote or add another one? I think they can stay with Parker, Waddle, Hollins, Williams, and Wilson for now. Remember Allen Hurns is ahead of schedule and could be back in 4 weeks to provide a veteran presence at WR. Is this enough? They could promote Kirk Merritt for now I guess.

As for the TE's, I am still baffled they are keeping 5 on the roster. I simply don't get it. They could use the depth at another position. What purpose does it servce having Cethan Carter on the roster? He's a failed Bengals project. He must have some connection with Flores because he should be cut outright. Also, Hunter Long as we all know should be demoted to the practice squad. He won't even get on the field with the big 3 there (and the only ones who should be on active roster).

And, hey, why not use one of those TE or WR spots to bring in an actual RUNNING BACK. Does anyone have say...Todd Gurley's number handy? :)
 
1

I think they should use Gesicki at WR and he could be a better Preston Williams at that position. Gesicki is no help as a blocking TE and
he is one of the top pass catchers on the team. Williams was timed at 4.6 in the 40, while Gesicki was timed at 4,54. So Gesicki is faster and taller and a better receiver than Williams.
 
Fuller is on IR?

Do we still have 5 TEs? Never understood that one.
Sorry, Fuller not on IR (YET), but week to week so roster spot still taken up. He may avoid IR for now.

Yes 5 TE's, only 3 play. Carter played a few snaps in blowout vs BUF late and caught 1 pass or else he wouldn't have saw field.
 
I don't understand why Carter is on this team. No offense impact. Only plays 60% of ST snaps and makes no impact
 
What purpose does it servce having Cethan Carter on the roster? He's a failed Bengals project. He must have some connection with Flores because he should be cut outright.
it's a bad look when you guarantee a guy 3 mil and he gets cut before the season starts.
 
1

I think they should use Gesicki at WR and he could be a better Preston Williams at that position. Gesicki is no help as a blocking TE and
he is one of the top pass catchers on the team. Williams was timed at 4.6 in the 40, while Gesicki was timed at 4,54. So Gesicki is faster and taller and a better receiver than Williams.
Williams is a lot quicker tho. Mike g just has straight line speed and it takes him a while to get going
 
it's a bad look when you guarantee a guy 3 mil and he gets cut before the season starts.
Oooh crap I just realized it was guaranteed money. Ouch. So he stays for this season I guess. And he was signed as a special team specialist yet is on field barely over half of ST plays. Interesting. Bengals tried to make him a catching and offensive TE and that failed last season. The signing was a head scratcher because they rushed to sign him for some reason, the first signing off off-season so figured Flores had a connection or something there.
 
I think they should use Gesicki at WR and he could be a better Preston Williams at that position. Gesicki is no help as a blocking TE and
he is one of the top pass catchers on the team. Williams was timed at 4.6 in the 40, while Gesicki was timed at 4,54. So Gesicki is faster and taller and a better receiver than Williams.
Best idea yet, you just trumped our coordinators
 
They won't put Gesicki at WR in a contract year. He will finish the year with the most yards and may still leave in FA.
Stupid organization.
 
1

Williams is a lot quicker tho. Mike g just has straight line speed and it takes him a while to get going
Williams can’t stay healthy and he has been on the inactive list 2 of the past 3 games. So him possibly being quicker than Gesicki doesn’t matter if the coaches don’t think he is healthy enough or good enough to be on the active roster.

‘’’I would rather see Gesicki on the field more. They take him out of the game a lot of the time when they want their blocking TE’s in the game. With Fuller out this week and Parker and Waddle occupying one outside WR and slot position. I don’t see any WR now on the roster that would as as effective at the other outside WR position than Gesicki. He might not be the long term solution as an outside WR but he’s the best option at this time, imo.
 
When Tua returns I'd like to see the Hunter Long show as well.

That kid can play.

Greg Olsen vibes.
 
