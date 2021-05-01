84Phins
Is it me or does it seem as if Miami Dolphins are loaded up on WR and TEs to challenge defensive secondary's? This could be the biggest and fastest set I am aware of...Will be fun to see what happens with it next year.
I honestly feel the entire offense, including running game, will improve simply due to the talent on WRs alone.
