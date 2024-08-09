Tuaffinity and Beyond
Juju Smith-Schuster was just released by the Pats if we want to release a WR and bring him on for cheap.
Likely a better option than Harley, Schwartz, Sanders, Snead, McGowen or Burton. Those 6 wrs will get the bulk of the work for the Dolphins tonight. I have to believe Smith-Schuster is better than that group.
I would have a little interest, but honestly expect better options in the next few weeks. If everybody is healthy, Hill, Waddle, OBJ, Washington and Cracraft look like the primary wr group.You can throw Berrios into that group as well. Juju is easily better than all of them.
Don’t think he’s worth the headache that would come with his antics though. Would rather see what Malik has as a slot option.
Like wich olineman available are you suggesting exactly ?Geez another WR. Pass. I wish we were this obsessive with olineman.
I think he would more likely go to the Bills for more playing time
