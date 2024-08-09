 WR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Likely a better option than Harley, Schwartz, Sanders, Snead, McGowen or Burton. Those 6 wrs will get the bulk of the work for the Dolphins tonight. I have to believe Smith-Schuster is better than that group.
 
Geez another WR. Pass. I wish we were this obsessive with olineman.

I think he would more likely go to the Bills for more playing time
 
You can throw Berrios into that group as well. Juju is easily better than all of them.

Don’t think he’s worth the headache that would come with his antics though. Would rather see what Malik has as a slot option.
 
I would have a little interest, but honestly expect better options in the next few weeks. If everybody is healthy, Hill, Waddle, OBJ, Washington and Cracraft look like the primary wr group.
 
Which one of the many that have come and gone would you like me to mention? Cant believe people are clamoring for more Wrs over oline help
 
Isiaih Ford on line 1
Jimmy Fallon Yes GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
 
