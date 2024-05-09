 Writer with a lot of flatulence coming out of his mouth citing to a “respected agent” as his source: you guessed it —Omary | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Writer with a lot of flatulence coming out of his mouth citing to a “respected agent” as his source: you guessed it —Omary

www.aol.com

Kelly: How big will Tua Tagovailoa’s next contract be? A respected agent proposes a deal | Opinion

The contract extension the Dolphins are negotiating will likely make Tua Tagovailoa the highest paid player in franchise history
www.aol.com www.aol.com

The story, like all his other made up stories, is a made up story citing “a respected agent” as his “credible source.” Of course, the source is not named. Same with all his other “stories”. Always an unnamed “credible” or “respected” official or player.

This mofos MO is the same for all his “stories”. He uses and cites to “anonymous” players in the locker room, who he claims told him that playing with Tua was wasting their careers, etc.

I post this to make the point that Omary is a flake journo who obviously didn’t go to journalism school but tries hard to pretend that he did. He continues to be a flake. I look forward to this guy being reassigned to covering weather or the courts or something other than sports.
 
dude. what'd the ****ing article say?
 
Well... I don't think Omar is claiming anything out of the ordinary here...

Clearly, Tua's contract will be the biggest contract in Dolphin's history-- and by a large margin.

As far as Omar's open speculation about terms, he described it as such. He was just spitballing numbers there.

Like Omar or hate him... there was no bad information in this piece.
 
