WR's Parker, Williams, & TE Gesicki a real threat for defenses to deal with

We have had a lot of talk about which direction our draft might take us next season, and some of the glaring needs we have throughout the roster. One area though that I am really excited to see is the new improved Davonte Parker and Mike Gesicki playing alongside WR Williams. These tall athletic receivers really created some great mismatches this year, but unfortunately they weren't all peaking at the same time. Before his injury, Williams was looking very impressive and the thought of him playing like that with the end of the season performances of Parker and Gesicki could bode for an exceptional year for our passing game. I think improving the OL and finding a couple RB's will be what allows for the most potential of our offense and production for our passing game.

If we build a quality OL, our entire team gets better.

QB's get more time to throw, and better lanes to throw down

WR's get the time to run the full route tree

RB's get bigger holes to run through

The defense doesn't have to be on the field as much and gets to play fresh more often

We can control the clock in ways we couldn't the last several years



Based on where we are picking in the draft, and who it looks like will be available I won't be surprised to see Fitzpatrick starting at QB again, at least for a good part of the season. But if we build around our OL I think we'll see a very competitive offense in 2020 because Williams, Parker and Gesicki look like a dominating group if they all stay healthy.



Seeing the way RB Henry (Titans) ran all over the Patriots defense really has me hoping we target him in FA, or draft his lookalike (Alabama RB Harris). I think even the smaller Dobbins could be an effective inside runner for us as well. I want to see us compliment our big talented WR's and TE with a physical rushing attack led by a physical nasty OL.