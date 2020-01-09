WR's Parker, Williams, & TE Gesicki a real threat for defenses to deal with

We have had a lot of talk about which direction our draft might take us next season, and some of the glaring needs we have throughout the roster. One area though that I am really excited to see is the new improved Davonte Parker and Mike Gesicki playing alongside WR Williams. These tall athletic receivers really created some great mismatches this year, but unfortunately they weren't all peaking at the same time. Before his injury, Williams was looking very impressive and the thought of him playing like that with the end of the season performances of Parker and Gesicki could bode for an exceptional year for our passing game. I think improving the OL and finding a couple RB's will be what allows for the most potential of our offense and production for our passing game.
If we build a quality OL, our entire team gets better.
QB's get more time to throw, and better lanes to throw down
WR's get the time to run the full route tree
RB's get bigger holes to run through
The defense doesn't have to be on the field as much and gets to play fresh more often
We can control the clock in ways we couldn't the last several years

Based on where we are picking in the draft, and who it looks like will be available I won't be surprised to see Fitzpatrick starting at QB again, at least for a good part of the season. But if we build around our OL I think we'll see a very competitive offense in 2020 because Williams, Parker and Gesicki look like a dominating group if they all stay healthy.

Seeing the way RB Henry (Titans) ran all over the Patriots defense really has me hoping we target him in FA, or draft his lookalike (Alabama RB Harris). I think even the smaller Dobbins could be an effective inside runner for us as well. I want to see us compliment our big talented WR's and TE with a physical rushing attack led by a physical nasty OL.
 
We are fine at WR for at least next season. As far as RBs I don’t wanna spend money on any free agent RB unless they come in as a backup role like Gore did. . I want to draft a couple of RBs every four years and use and abuse them. I wanna churn that position and run them in the ground. These high profile RBs drafted in the early first round who come off their first contract are looking for a pay day and then lounge. Drafting these RBs in the first round and paying them QB money does not win championships. Plenty of RB value in the second third and fourth rounds.
 
Don't forget Wilson who is agile and can get separation. He had some great showings near the seasons end and showed no signs of regression from his injury.

I really hope he stays.
 
Wilson IMO gone

While we're fantasizing
You crave a Real threat ?

Somehow Draft WR, Jalen Reagor ...add him you actually have a threat

40 in 4.29 seconds Ya thats not a typo 4.29 sec. Talk about opening up the top ( only a thought )
 
Wilson IMO gone

While we're fantasizing
You crave a Real threat ?

Somehow Draft WR, Jalen Reagor ...add him you actually have a threat

40 in 4.29 seconds Ya thats not a typo 4.29 sec. Talk about opening up the top ( only a thought )
in case any of you arent familiar with WR sensation Reagor... he's a blazer with hops.
 
When Wilson finally came all the way back from his hip injury he was awesome. He's a very talented slot receiver which we need. I think Grant will be around also. 2 smurfs and 3 tall receivers, I see Wilson, Grant, Hurns, Parker and Williams.
 
You know I understand cutting Wilson because of the cap. One idea that crossed my mind was using him as both a reciever/RB hybrid. Seems like a creative way to get him in space or on a linebacker while also getting the money's worth
 
Agree, but may need a primary slot guy, depending on Wilson. And, FWIW, Ford graded pretty well in the slot
 
