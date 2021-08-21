WTF, he is praising Tua....

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
Starting on the 28 minute mark. Omar was praising Tua. Not just some 5, 10 seconds back handed compliment. A genuine lengthy praise. He also gave his view on the OL. He did not pull any punches. Agree or not, he showed his passion for the fins.
Before you go, ' I wouldn't listen to that guy, he is a dick head', I think you would enjoy it, whether you agree or not.
