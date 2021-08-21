 WTF, he is praising Tua.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WTF, he is praising Tua....

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
3,445
Reaction score
3,497
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA

Starting on the 28 minute mark. Omar was praising Tua. Not just some 5, 10 seconds back handed compliment. A genuine lengthy praise. He also gave his view on the OL. He did not pull any punches. Agree or not, he showed his passion for the fins.

Before you go, ' I wouldn't listen to that guy, he is a dick head', I think you would enjoy it, whether you agree or not.
 
Last edited:
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
48,032
Reaction score
103,802
OP you are assuming most don't like Omar just because he occasionally bashes our QB

That is far from the case

People made up their mind about Kelly long before we drafted TT ... one way or the other

Personally I don't hate the guy just take what he says with a grain of salt
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
14,270
Reaction score
23,406
Dan13Forever said:

Starting on the 28 minute mark. Omar was praising Tua. Not just some 5, 10 seconds back handed compliment. A genuine lengthy praise. He also gave his view on the OL. He did not pull any pubches. Agree or not, he showed his passion for the fins.

Before you go, ' I wouldn't listen to that guy, he is a dick head', I think you would enjoy it, whether you agree or not.
Click to expand...
He covers the Dolphins.

I read his tweets.

He often annoys me, he seems to enjoy instigating.

But, whatever.

He is what he is.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
3,445
Reaction score
3,497
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
fishfanmiami said:
OP you are assuming most don't like Omar just because he occasionally bashes our QB

That is far from the case

People made up their mind about Kelly long before we drafted TT ... one way or the other
Click to expand...
I don't know. You could be right. Just from the posts here, my impression is majority of posters here hate him.
May be there is a silient majority out there feel Omar is not that bad. I just don't see it here.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
48,032
Reaction score
103,802
Dan13Forever said:
I don't know. You could be right. Just from the posts here, my impression is majority of posters here hate him.
May be there is a silient majority out there feel Omar is not that bad. I just don't see it here.
Click to expand...

Many do but it's not just his Tua opinion is what I'm saying
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,024
Reaction score
1,734
Age
45
Dan13Forever said:
I don't know. You could be right. Just from the posts here, my impression is majority of posters here hate him.
May be there is a silient majority out there feel Omar is not that bad. I just don't see it here.
Click to expand...
ya honestly most people don't like him. You are correct. I thought he was wrong and biased on tannehill. I didn't like the whole miko grimes thing with omar kelly and her taking shots at tannehill and causing problems. But otherwise I find that he is usually correct about stuff. He was the first to say that he had concerns after we got rid of dansby and burton for ellebre and wheeler. Last year he said we needed a slot wideout. He has been right about the oline but most of us have. I enjoy his takes most on here do not. I think he has been fair to tua. I don't think he was fair at all to tannehill. But I like reading his stuff. Most here don't.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
3,445
Reaction score
3,497
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
bane said:
ya honestly most people don't like him. You are correct. I thought he was wrong and biased on tannehill. I didn't like the whole miko grimes thing with omar kelly and her taking shots at tannehill and causing problems. But otherwise I find that he is usually correct about stuff. He was the first to say that he had concerns after we got rid of dansby and burton for ellebre and wheeler. Last year he said we needed a slot wideout. He has been right about the oline but most of us have. I enjoy his takes most on here do not. I think he has been fair to tua. I don't think he was fair at all to tannehill. But I like reading his stuff. Most here don't.
Click to expand...
Before the TC, he said he has concern about the OL. And people here wanted to lynch him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom